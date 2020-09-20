Geordie Yvette Cooper has had enough of Matt Hancock’s nonsense (NSFW)

Actor and voice artist, Fergus Craig, has given Yvette Cooper the chance to say how she really feels – probably – with this hilarious and absolutely not safe for work Geordie overdub.

Geordie Yvette Cooper versus Matt Hancock. pic.twitter.com/shrneNQ1HT — Fergus Craig (@FergusCraig) September 17, 2020

The Honourable Member for Pontefract and Castleford may not really want to say those things, but we’re certain plenty of others do.

Here are just a couple of reactions to the very funny parody.

When Matt Hancock started speaking I spat my coffee across my desk 🤣 — Sarah Burr (@SarahEHBurr) September 18, 2020

Brilliant! 😂👏 — Graham Kellas (@RealGKK) September 17, 2020

Plus one that truly speaks for us.

I’ve watched this a lot of times, it makes me happy. — Stickman3000 (@Stickman30001) September 18, 2020

As a bonus, here’s Geordie Ed Miliband.

Geordie Ed Miliband versus Boris Johnson. pic.twitter.com/3BDiFNC85H — Fergus Craig (@FergusCraig) September 17, 2020

