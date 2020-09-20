Geordie Yvette Cooper has had enough of Matt Hancock’s nonsense (NSFW)
Actor and voice artist, Fergus Craig, has given Yvette Cooper the chance to say how she really feels – probably – with this hilarious and absolutely not safe for work Geordie overdub.
Geordie Yvette Cooper versus Matt Hancock. pic.twitter.com/shrneNQ1HT
— Fergus Craig (@FergusCraig) September 17, 2020
The Honourable Member for Pontefract and Castleford may not really want to say those things, but we’re certain plenty of others do.
Here are just a couple of reactions to the very funny parody.
When Matt Hancock started speaking I spat my coffee across my desk 🤣
— Sarah Burr (@SarahEHBurr) September 18, 2020
Brilliant! 😂👏
— Graham Kellas (@RealGKK) September 17, 2020
Plus one that truly speaks for us.
I’ve watched this a lot of times, it makes me happy.
— Stickman3000 (@Stickman30001) September 18, 2020
As a bonus, here’s Geordie Ed Miliband.
Geordie Ed Miliband versus Boris Johnson. pic.twitter.com/3BDiFNC85H
— Fergus Craig (@FergusCraig) September 17, 2020
