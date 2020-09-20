Geordie Yvette Cooper has had enough of Matt Hancock’s nonsense (NSFW)

Actor and voice artist, Fergus Craig, has given Yvette Cooper the chance to say how she really feels – probably – with this hilarious and absolutely not safe for work Geordie overdub.

The Honourable Member for Pontefract and Castleford may not really want to say those things, but we’re certain plenty of others do.

Here are just a couple of reactions to the very funny parody.

Plus one that truly speaks for us.

As a bonus, here’s Geordie Ed Miliband.

Source Fergus Craig Image Screengrab, Screengrab