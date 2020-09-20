Boris Johnson thinks he’s “overburdened and underpaid” – 9 very unsympathetic reactions

If you feel you’ve been having a hard time because of the effect of the lockdown on the economy or because your job only pays minimum wage, spare a thought for the poor Prime Minister, as he has to make do on a mere *checks notes* £150,000.

The air was heavy with sarcasm.

Not to mention fury.

There was also this helpful advice.

Here are some more things people had to say about #PoorBoris.

