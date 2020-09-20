Boris Johnson thinks he’s “overburdened and underpaid” – 9 very unsympathetic reactions

If you feel you’ve been having a hard time because of the effect of the lockdown on the economy or because your job only pays minimum wage, spare a thought for the poor Prime Minister, as he has to make do on a mere *checks notes* £150,000.

Overburdened, underpaid and ‘misery on his face’: Boris Johnson gets the blues https://t.co/hoS5txGGe7 — The Times (@thetimes) September 19, 2020

The air was heavy with sarcasm.

Boris and Carrie only have a single cleaner and are worried they won't be able to afford a nanny. I'm sure millions will sympathise. pic.twitter.com/aU4Flp8CW2 — Otto English (@Otto_English) September 19, 2020

I know some people think care workers and nurses have it tough, but the Prime Minister only has one cleaner, has to walk through an office to his rose garden, pay for his own dinner, AND support his many children from his paltry £150,000 salary. It's no life! pic.twitter.com/wSAAQDy3E5 — Owen Jones 🌹 (@OwenJones84) September 19, 2020

Not to mention fury.

I fucking despair at a country where a footballer is having to fight for kids to not go hungry and the media puts out a 'woe is me' article about our Eton idiot PM not being paid enough and having to pay for food with his £150k salary. https://t.co/2Cllg4MBsD — Christian Sinclair (@c_sinc_) September 19, 2020

There was also this helpful advice.

Hi @BorisJohnson I'm sorry to hear you are struggling on £150k. I get ESA, which for the over 25s is less than £4k per year. If you need any help with budgeting, do not hesitate to contact me or contact your local jobcentre, @CitizensAdvice or @StepChange for help. #PoorBoris — Queen Neferure ♿ 🇪🇺🐝🌹 (@Neferure1) September 19, 2020

Here are some more things people had to say about #PoorBoris.

1.

FUN GAME

Who is overburdened and underpaid? A man earning £150K a year with a fortune from incendiary columns and speaking engagements of £350K a year. A nurse facing the pandemic on £25K A care worker facing the pandemic on less than the living wage https://t.co/hs3Y9wtyZf — David Schneider (@davidschneider) September 19, 2020

2.

Not elite:

guy on a £150,000 salary whining about how he only has the one cleaner to clean his free accommodation and zero nannies Elite:

people who voted remain — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 19, 2020

3.

Before care workers and nurses complain about their pay, they ought to try surviving on just £150k a year, without so much as a £2,750 an hour column in The Telegraph.

(plus book royalties, obvs.) pic.twitter.com/Xo0xVVJd3W — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) September 19, 2020

4.

5.