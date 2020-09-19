The Guardian recently featured a column written entirely by a robot to

We asked GPT-3, OpenAI’s powerful new language generator, to write an essay for us from scratch. The assignment? To convince us robots come in peace,’ they said.

And you can read the full article here. We’re not here for that, we’re here for this childish but funny exchange in the comments.

Suckered by uncle’s predictions,’ said ConduciveMammal over on Reddit.

Very possibly that was a robot too. Maybe both of them. Full disclosure: I am also a robot.

And while we’re here, any excuse to enjoy once again this robot video with a Scottish voiceover.

Maybe he wrote it.

READ MORE

Probably the most relatable – and sweary – robot vacuum cleaner you’ll see this week

Source Reddit u/ConduciveMammal