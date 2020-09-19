These Argos curtains look uncannily like a pack of 10 giant cigarettes

Argos has been roundly mocked on Twitter for selling these curtains which look like, well, have a gander for yourself.

And no-one was in any doubt exactly what they looked like.

Argos selling jps players super king for curtains hahahahahahaha aye right pic.twitter.com/qoKm2O5CXN — toal (@RyaanToal) September 16, 2020

For just £5.99 you can have a pack of Superking cigarettes as curtains pic.twitter.com/j7bmDhjzTO — James Cusack (@JamesCusack) September 17, 2020

Why have Argos made curtains looking like JPS superkings 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/4TK3Ve4Uc4 — Wendy Smith 温迪 (@wendymillssmith) September 17, 2020

These new curtains at Argos are smoking 👀 pic.twitter.com/EqqFqGUgGs — ⚽ Simon BRFC Hopkins ⚽ (@HopkinsBRFC) September 17, 2020

I used to have these then I started draping https://t.co/kf0NxhO2b1 — David O. Gray (@DavidGrayMatter) September 17, 2020

Draw your curtains. Draw on a cigarette. Makes total sense. Just hope they’re not flammable.

H/T Indy100