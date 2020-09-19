Covidiot taken down with his own logic
Contender for facepalm of the week is this exchange, shared by Redditor pointbreak300 who said: ‘I mean …’ and you know exactly what they mean.
‘Never met anyone who died in ww1, this probably means it didn’t happen…’ arizonatasteslike
‘Never met a dinosaur who died in a mass extinction event, probably means it didn’t happen. Isn’t that right, Mr. Rex. Huh, what do you mean I forgot to take my meds today. You need to lay off the cheese.’ Hopeless_Slayer
Source Reddit u/pointbreak300 Image Pexels