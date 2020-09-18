Van Morrison’s written 3 anti-lockdown songs – these 13 takedowns all hit the right note

The anti-masker supergroup, such as it is, has got a new member. Joining Ian Brown and Noel Gallagher is Van Morrison, who refuses to wear a mask to help combat the pandemic and doesn’t believe anyone else should have to wear one either.

The singer described the government as “fascist bullies disturbing our peace” and feels so strongly, we’re sorry to say, he’s written three songs about it.

Here’s a sample lyric from one of them, called No More Lockdown.

“No more lockdown / No more government overreach / No more fascist bullies / Disturbing our peace …

“No more taking of our freedom / And our God-given rights / Pretending it’s for our safety / When it’s really to enslave …”

Here’s what he said in a statement.

“I’m not telling people what to do or think,” he said in a statement. “The government is doing a great job of that already. It’s about freedom of choice. I believe people should have the right to think for themselves.”

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

