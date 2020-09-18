Van Morrison’s written 3 anti-lockdown songs – these 13 takedowns all hit the right note

The anti-masker supergroup, such as it is, has got a new member. Joining Ian Brown and Noel Gallagher is Van Morrison, who refuses to wear a mask to help combat the pandemic and doesn’t believe anyone else should have to wear one either.

The singer described the government as “fascist bullies disturbing our peace” and feels so strongly, we’re sorry to say, he’s written three songs about it.

Here’s a sample lyric from one of them, called No More Lockdown.

“No more lockdown / No more government overreach / No more fascist bullies / Disturbing our peace … “No more taking of our freedom / And our God-given rights / Pretending it’s for our safety / When it’s really to enslave …”

Here’s what he said in a statement.

“I’m not telling people what to do or think,” he said in a statement. “The government is doing a great job of that already. It’s about freedom of choice. I believe people should have the right to think for themselves.”

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

1.

Protest Singers; a synopsis.

Billie Holiday: Racism

Edwin Starr: War

Bob Dylan: Injustice

Bob Marley: Inequality

N.W.A: Police Brutality

Woody Guthrie: Fascism

Ian Brown/Liam Gallagher/Van Morrison: Cotton masks/being inside for a bit — David J. Court (@DavidJCourt) September 18, 2020

2.

Well it's a marvellous night for a loon rant https://t.co/7stGLShwn3 — John Maguire (@JMaguireCritic) September 18, 2020

3.

"Covid All Stars Tour: Van Morrison on vocals, Gallaher on guitar, Jim Corr on bass, Ian Brown guesting on the bongos" pic.twitter.com/oslwQO3fuB — Memorial Device (@memorialdevice) September 18, 2020

4.

Possible Van Morrison lyrics…

“Hey, where did masks go?

Days when the plagues came

No social distancing

Playin' a daft game

Coughin and a wheezin hey, hey

Spreading and infecting

On a hospital ventilator with

Our hearts a stoppin' and you, my… 5G girl” https://t.co/DGhrAOuaPZ — Sarah O'Connell (@SarahO_Connell) September 18, 2020

5.

I imagine these new Van Morrison songs will be a popular choice at the funerals of anti-maskers. https://t.co/chQ20xoLEc — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) September 18, 2020

6.

My Brown Lunged Girl https://t.co/pdooaAo28H — pixelatedboat aka “mr tweets” (@pixelatedboat) September 18, 2020

7.

Have I Told You Irately https://t.co/kgM5ulQ7l2 — Mrs Gladys Steptoe (@GladysSteptoe) September 18, 2020

8.

This Van Morrison thing has come as a shock eh? If only there had been some clue over the last 50 years, however slight, that in addition to being a musical visionary and spiritual seeker he was a grumpy crank. — Andy Miller (@i_am_mill_i_am) September 18, 2020

9.

Jackie Wilson Said (I'm In Heaven Because You Didn't Mask Up)

Brown Lunged Girl

Astral Wheeze https://t.co/9vU6xJUD4i — Simon Price (@simon_price01) September 18, 2020

10.

🎵🎶 It’s a marvellous night for a moonshot 🎵🎶 https://t.co/3ZnK34rVLC — Callum May (@callummay) September 18, 2020

11.

It's the age old question, isn't it? Who to believe – practically every epidemiologist on Earth, or a superannuated pop miseryguts. https://t.co/zt65Dq2iSZ — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) September 18, 2020

12.

Van Morrison’s full name is Unmarked Van Full Of Wet Eggs Being Delivered To Morrison’s #BangOnTheZeitgeist pic.twitter.com/1ziBvBDl8z — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) September 18, 2020

13.

White Van Morrison https://t.co/fRRpLNzaMT — Public Benjamin (@PublicBenjamin) September 18, 2020

