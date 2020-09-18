This ‘learning French’ video is 23 seconds well spent

‘Learning French,’ says 31esprisi over on Reddit. Make sure you stick with it to the end (it’s not very long …)

Boom (it’s French for ‘boom’).

It’s from @encorefrenchlessons over on TikTok and here just three things people said about it.

‘See, French is easy.’ EvenList7 ‘Here is a famous one we like to say: Si mon tonton tond ton tonton, ton tonton sera tondu Which translates to: if my uncle shaves your uncle, your uncle will be shaved.’ TheArtemisfly ‘Mûre.’ UndoingMonkey

