They really didn’t think through this pub sign’s design
In the first of an occasional series, unfortunate pub sign of the week goes to …
‘CUT THE PUBE,’ said @evren__7 who shared it on Twitter.
what could the actual name of this possibly be? cube puth?
It’s gotta be Cube: The Pub which is almost as bad as the sign
CubePube
Source @evren__7