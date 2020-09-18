These ‘next level’ face masks had the entire internet shaking its head

Most people are happy to wear a face mask when required in these unprecedented times. A small and very vocal minority do not.

But there’s one thing we can surely all agree on. These aren’t the answer … are they?

I don’t know how to feel anymore. pic.twitter.com/94eUlF6uHa — Bryan Wants To Make A Difference (@BreatheNewWinds) September 17, 2020

And here they are in close-up.

Quite a few people couldn’t believe they could possibly be real but if it’s a joke, then it’s a fairly elaborate one.

Here’s a bit more from the website.

Apparently they’ve got special fans which keep the mask fog free and more than 4 hours battery life! And just in case you were wondering, they cost $199 each.

And here’s exactly what people made of all that.

This is the market solution to climate change and air pollution. https://t.co/F9hNDSyRXd — Has Jeff Bezos Decided To End World Hunger? (@HasBezosDecided) September 18, 2020

Space suits for living on earth. Something is wrong. — Asger Aabenhus (@asgeraabenhus) September 17, 2020

I say this all the time, but the second they got us to buy bottled water it was over for us. This was inevitable. Every dystopian sci fi ever warned us about this, and yet here we are. — Hi, it’s your friend Dan. (@TheDannyFresh) September 17, 2020

ok new plan what if we had a civil war just against the people who invented and buy this https://t.co/H7fByYntPK — Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@IwriteOK) September 18, 2020

Sweaty. You feel sweaty. pic.twitter.com/pjDFWCtkBG — Zorg The Conqueror (@Zorg_Conqueror) September 17, 2020

I want one with one way glass https://t.co/XIZyKC0zRV — Cowsey Explosion (@CaseyExplosion) September 18, 2020

This is ugly. At least Daft Punk had an aesthetic. pic.twitter.com/GFRIxUcEhg — 🎃👻👻 Tony BOO-loney 👻👻🎃 (@tonysonartanim) September 17, 2020

Ripping a fat vape cloud and choking to death inside my mass effect helmet https://t.co/G5ZzGvHfKI — Ash (@AshBCoffin) September 17, 2020

Capitalists pic.twitter.com/rfIgGdoY8B — Bryan Wants To Make A Difference (@BreatheNewWinds) September 17, 2020

To conclude …

Is this a joke? — 🔻Papash – 0 to 71!🔻 (@0Papash) September 17, 2020

Only if you consider 2020 the punch line — Bryan Wants To Make A Difference (@BreatheNewWinds) September 17, 2020

Oh, and also this, which you don’t need to speak the language to appreciate …

Que momento difícil el del vómito. https://t.co/UQSTdjmeZV — Bauhasaurus (@alejandrocsome) September 18, 2020

A covidiot tried to use statistics to make an outrageous claim – the takedown was incredibly satisfying

