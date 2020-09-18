This might be the perfect birthday card

Just a brilliantly done birthday card shared on Reddit by Sukkuuuu who said: ‘OMG, this card!’

And this is why.

‘Do me a favour. I couldn’t think of anything to write, so please pretend that you’re reading something really touching, maybe even wipe away a tear, and then look at me and say, “That is so beautiful, I didn’t know you could write like that.” Then if anyone asks to see the card, refuse and tell them it was just too personal. Thanks, I owe you one.’

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

‘I gave my wife this card last year!!! She wiped away a tear from her cheek and said, “But there’s no one else here in the room with us. Idiot.”‘ mohammedgoldstein ‘You forgot to slip a 20 in, to bribe them.’ mcshark813 ‘My grandmother did something similar to this on the occasion of my mother’s birthday. The card was an old one. When my mother opened up the card my Grandma had written, ” I know this is an old card. Didn’t get a chance to get a new one. Please don’t say anything in front of everyone.” My grandmother has long passed away. Think my Mom still has the card.’ Tjbhr

Source Reddit u/Sukkuuuu