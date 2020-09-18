People enjoyed this restaurant’s takedown of unfair reviews

We’ve occasionally featured shops and restaurants that have responded in brilliant style to customers’ unfair reviews. And these are a classic of the genre.

It was shared on Twitter by @demarionunn who said: ‘I love how there’s so much handwringing discourse about how restaurant owners can respond to bad reviews when the Taste of Pakistan owner is just out here bodying his customers for fun.’

And here they are.

1.

2.

3.

4.

It’s the Taste of Pakistan in Hounslow, south-west London, just in case you were wondering.

Source Twitter @demarionunn Image TripAdvisor