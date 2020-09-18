People enjoyed this restaurant’s flaming takedowns of negative customer reviews
We’ve occasionally featured shops and restaurants that have responded in brilliant style to customers’ unfair reviews. And these are a classic of the genre.
It was shared on Twitter by @demarionunn and, well, have a read for yourself.
1.
2.
3.
4.
Boom.
He should get a trip advisor plaque for this
— Nil (@Nilinho_whu) September 17, 2020
Source Twitter @demarionunn Image TripAdvisor