This Kylie Jenner video is so much better with a hilarious Yorkshire overdub

Comedian and impressionist, Steff Todd, has achieved the almost impossible – she’s made Kylie Jenner’s video tour of her office more entertaining, and she’s done it with a hilarious overdub.

This is Kylie as a scratchcard winner from Yorkshire.

With Keeping Up With the Kardashians finally set to end, perhaps Steff can step in and fill the gap.

Here are a few reactions from Twitter.

why am i so obsessed with this https://t.co/PolrWOnQOI — pilbeam (@empilbeam) September 17, 2020

I cannot stop watching this. It's perfect. https://t.co/fpNZssGlnZ — Chris McCrudden (@cmccrudden) September 16, 2020

I’m PISSING at this hahaaha — wap rem x (@jackremmington) September 15, 2020

As a bonus, here’s some more of Steff’s Yorkshire Kardashians.

Someone in TV commissioning needs to snap this up.

Source Steff Todd Image Screengrab