This Kylie Jenner video is so much better with a hilarious Yorkshire overdub
Comedian and impressionist, Steff Todd, has achieved the almost impossible – she’s made Kylie Jenner’s video tour of her office
more entertaining, and she’s done it with a hilarious overdub.
This is Kylie as a scratchcard winner from Yorkshire.
Yorkshire Kylie Jenner… pic.twitter.com/7eRDqmOrZ5
— Steff Todd (@SteffTodd) September 15, 2020
With Keeping Up With the Kardashians finally set to end, perhaps Steff can step in and fill the gap.
Here are a few reactions from Twitter.
why am i so obsessed with this https://t.co/PolrWOnQOI
— pilbeam (@empilbeam) September 17, 2020
I cannot stop watching this. It's perfect. https://t.co/fpNZssGlnZ
— Chris McCrudden (@cmccrudden) September 16, 2020
I’m PISSING at this hahaaha
— wap rem x (@jackremmington) September 15, 2020
As a bonus, here’s some more of Steff’s Yorkshire Kardashians.
Yorkshire Kardashians… pic.twitter.com/ertww2eOSu
— Steff Todd (@SteffTodd) August 1, 2020
Someone in TV commissioning needs to snap this up.
READ MORE
Kylie Jenner woke her baby by singing Rise and Shine and the internet lost its sh*t
Source Steff Todd Image Screengrab