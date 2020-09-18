‘I used to amuse myself by leaving fake hazard signs around the office,’ says over on Reddit.

“Unknown Hazard” interesting…’ Fuife

‘This one is my favorite. Be on alert for…. Well…. just be on alert.’ LorenaBobbedIt

‘That “farting coworker” one is arctic desert cold. I’d be mortified if I turned around and saw that behind my chair.’ VOMIT_ON_HIS_SWEATER

‘You should do a CAUTION: SIGN IS BLOCKING ENTRANCE.’ Kixtay

‘I actually thought about making one like that! My idea was to have it say “Caution: Yellow Obstacle” and then have it be an image of a caution sign. I ultimately decided against it, though, after the third person I pitched the concept to told me that they didn’t get it.’ RamsesThePigeon

READ MORE

Comedian posts fake healthy eating tips in supermarkets

Source Reddit u/RamsesThePigeon