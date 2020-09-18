The head of Test and Trace says the rise in demand was unexpected – 11 favourite reactions

The head of the UK’s Test and Trace programme, Dido Harding, was called before a parliamentary select committee to explain the problems it has been experiencing.

This was her explanation of how she came to be in the post.

Her evidence didn’t always make complete sense.

And she responded to the outcry against the huge shortfall in available tests with this incredible statement.

It’s funny that so many people were saying there’d be a shortage of tests when nobody expected it. That’s one of your bona fide mysteries, that is.

As James O’Brien put it –

He wasn’t the only person not buying it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Article Pages: 1 2