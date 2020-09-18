Fiona Bruce demolished this Tory MP’s inflated testing figures – the only 5 reactions you need

Question Time is back, and Thursday’s Oldham episode saw Tory MP Nadhim Zahawi try to convince people that the UK is testing 240,000 people for coronavirus every day.

Luckily, Fiona Bruce was on it.

“I’m not trying to hide away from the challenges, we’ve got to do even better.” “If you can’t get a test, it doesn’t matter what the capacity is.” @nadhimzahawi is questioned by Fiona Bruce over the UK’s Covid testing figures. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/iocYDMremu — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) September 17, 2020

These five reactions nailed it.

1.

Nadhim Zahawi blatantly lying about the number of tests being carried out.

And gets BEAUTIFULLY called out by Fiona Bruce!#BBCqt @nadhimzahawi pic.twitter.com/ar8OvZDEY3 — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) September 17, 2020

2.

Nadhim Zahawi explaining how the testing of 81,000 people a day is best referred to as '240,000 tests a day'. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/pLIiQ4L7hQ — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) September 17, 2020

3.

Ignore Fiona Bruce saying 81,000. Nadhim Zahawi is right. We *are* doing 240,000 tests a day. In the same way that the Brexit deal is “oven ready”, our track and trace system is “world-beating” and our Covid response a “massive success”. pic.twitter.com/EnVn4v4pFo — David Schneider (@davidschneider) September 18, 2020

4.

Pants on fucking fire https://t.co/r0kEQze27H — MorpheusNI (@MorpheusNI) September 17, 2020

5.

This shit would've been big news 5 years ago. Its sad how desensitised we are https://t.co/h9kQcbz6dK — ezie (@liveezie) September 17, 2020

This Robert Jenrick parody had a conclusion.

God bless Nadim Zahawi! If we asked him, he'd go out there and defend Boris for barbecuing the elderly. #bbcqt — Robert Jenrick Parody (@Robert_Jenrick) September 17, 2020

