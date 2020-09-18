Hina the Shiba Inu has a talent for ‘ruining’ group photos – 12 of her funniest poses

Instagrammer yokokikuchi_ks has four beautiful Shiba Inu dogs, Kikko, Sasha, Momo and Hina.

Hina, the white one, is the baby of the bunch, as you can see from this lovely photo of the canine family.

But not every dog can be perfect at posing for photos, and Hina has shown time and time again that it doesn’t take much to ruin – or is that improve? – a group photo.

Here are some very funny examples.

To prove she can get it right when she wants to, here’s Hina on her birthday in August.

Finally – it isn’t always Hina …

Go and check out the rest of their album on Instagram.

Source Instagram Image Instagram