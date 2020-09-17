You can now buy ‘sacks of wet eggs’ in Morrisons – 9 shell-shocked responses

Eggs come in many forms. Fried. Scrambled. Hard boiled. Some of them even turn into chicks.

But ‘wet eggs’ is something we hadn’t seen before. And neither had @STrumpetSexy over on Twitter who spotted them for sale in Morrisons and naturally shared her horror on Twitter.

My local Morrison’s is selling actual sacks of wet eggs. This is the most wretched and cursed item I have ever witnessed pic.twitter.com/bghKxOUxXu — Strumpet (Sexy Trumpet) (@TrumpetSexy) September 16, 2020

And that wasn’t all.

Also it’s in the meal deal section, which implies this is considered lunch ? Does this count as a main, or a snack?? I have so many questions, and no answers — Strumpet (Sexy Trumpet) (@TrumpetSexy) September 16, 2020

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

I want to nonchalantly eat this for lunch at work, just once. Just casually lift my egg sack out of the fridge and start powering through them at my desk — Hate you Britain ❤ (@JailTheEnglish) September 16, 2020

Buy them all. Release them into bathtub. Get into tub. Report back what super powers you gain. — ℂ (@GoodTakeHunting) September 16, 2020

SEVEN SWANS A SWIMMING SIX GEESE A LAYING pic.twitter.com/crrDKLVX9W — andrew allen (@my_grayne) September 16, 2020

WET HOW IT AINT THE EGG CONTENTS CAUSE THERE’S FULL WHITE OVOIDS IN THAT THERE BAG WHICH AMNIOTIC FLUID IS THIS — hog in melon (@HogynMelyn) September 17, 2020

i love it when a store just sells inventory you’re not meant to see, you get to see what your egg salad sandwiches come from, plastic bags of mayo, sacks of preboiled egg, bread labeled “FOOD SERVICE ONLY” — Rev. Poppy Haze (@poppy_haze) September 16, 2020

Common core math makes no sense there’s way more than 5! pic.twitter.com/osMjLWkkzu — ɘʞɒW Я ʞyɿƨA (@ra7ar) September 16, 2020

There is clearly more than 5 eggs there — Sean Laughlin (@slaughlin_photo) September 16, 2020

yes, but only 5 of them are boiled, and you have to figure out which ones — Taming Fred Savage (@FredTaming) September 16, 2020

Also worth mentioning the container next to it. Tuna and sweet corn? pic.twitter.com/SIBghT7u8m — protests will continue until cops are removed (@CriswellWJ) September 16, 2020

These people thought they had the answer.

The boring answer will be that this is the pack that the staff were meant to open up and split up into smaller packs on the deli. It’s not meant to be there on a shelf like this, basically. — Alex Winton (@doctoroak) September 16, 2020

I worked in the deli at Morrison’s briefly when I lost my job because of Covid. It’s the stock that would usually be on the salad bar. I spent many an hour putting huge sacks of grated cheese into pots thankfully I never got egg duty — Louise (@Louuu89) September 16, 2020

Ours has been doing this since March – I’m assuming it’s something to do with the self serve salad bit being unavailable/underused. Also big laughs at them pretending there’s only 5 eggs in there when it’s clearly a bag of 48 pic.twitter.com/6jerilSn22 — Smashleigh Bunnikins (@Glitter_brawl) September 16, 2020

Here’s what Morrisons had to say (although we think this tweet might now have been deleted).

Well, maybe (definitely not, though).

