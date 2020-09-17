People love this house’s special preparations for a Covid-proof Halloween
Like pretty much everything else in 2020, it’s going to be a Halloween like no other, and this house’s preparations for being Covid-proof went viral because, well, have a look for yourself.
You can’t sort these things too early.
‘Ready for first pandemic Halloween,’ said kazzmere who shared it on Reddit.
‘Will be the only day everyone actually wears a mask.’ TheUnknownEntitty
‘My wife and I have been talking about our options. I am voting for a mini catapult, she has mentioned a scoop on the end of a broom stick that we can retract and then push back out once refilled. I like this option, but we don’t have a slope on our property, though we do have a second story window …’ TheWorldHatesPaul
‘Trick. That’s the sewage line …’ Tcloud
And while we’re talking Halloween, enjoy once again this all-time best costume ever.
Halloween is canceled pic.twitter.com/bu65MUQDwp
— DWIGHT (@keepdwightgirl) October 29, 2018
