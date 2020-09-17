Our top 10 takes on the pandemic’s progress

Those whack-a-mole mini lockdowns are popping up everywhere, and it’s only going to take a few more regions locking down to push the UK into a national quarantine.

Tweeters have been talking about the newest restrictions, tests and the effects of months without enough exercise.

1.

When that WHO guy started shouting ‘Testing, testing, testing’ back in, I think, March maybe they thought he was checking his microphone. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) September 17, 2020

2.

the North East now facing a 10pm curfew but Barnard Castle will remain open to people with Covid symptoms until midnight 👍 — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) September 16, 2020

3.

-we knew about #Covid_19 in January

-the WHO urged us to “test test test”

-instead, we stopped mass testing on 12 March

-then we did 10million tests a day and became the envy of the world OK, I made that last one up — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) September 15, 2020

4.

Poor rest of world. Their testing system must be truly s*** if we got the ‘world beating’ one. 🙄 — Jill Foster (@JournalistJill) September 16, 2020

5.

if we go into a second lockdown will you do any of the things you said you’d do in the first one — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) September 14, 2020

6.

As the government struggles to keep up with demand for Covid tests, Gavin Williamson suggests an algorithm to simply predict everyone’s results. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) September 16, 2020

7.

Weird how the start of the pandemic feels like five years ago but Ireland handling it well feels like twenty. — Damien Owens (@OwensDamien) September 16, 2020

8.

The system is overloaded. Please don’t try to get a test unless you definitely have the virus, and no longer need a test. This will enable us to focus on denying tests to people who really need them, until they too definitely have the virus, and no longer need a test. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) September 16, 2020

9.

Good news everybody: Mexico is gonna pay for the vaccine — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) September 10, 2020

10.

my pre-lockdown trousers are now so tight I have to pierce them with a fork before I put them on so my legs don't overheat and explode — Zoë Tomalin (@ZoeTomalin) September 16, 2020

READ MORE

Masks, covid marshals and more – 10 funniest comments about Covid

Image Mufid Majnun and Prasesh Shiwakoti on Unsplash