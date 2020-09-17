J.K. Rowling’s attempt to write a regional accent went down like a cursed Nimbus 2000
J.K. Rowling‘s latest novel, Troubled Blood, written under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith has done nothing to dispel accusations of transphobia against the Harry Potter author, featuring, as it does, (spoiler alert) a male character who wears women’s clothing to lull potential victims into a false sense of security.
However, it wasn’t the plot that had Twitter scratching its head on Wednesday, so much as this attempt to depict a regional accent.
the main thing that struck me about jk rowling's new novel is that this is how she thinks working class people talk pic.twitter.com/kHOFnEFHp5
— Nick Duffy (@NickMDuffy) September 16, 2020
Here’s what other people thought of it.
Where the fuck are they meant to be from? https://t.co/5X3FXeHR8o
— Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) September 16, 2020
This causes physical pain to try and read. https://t.co/64kzfRlXsR
— Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) September 16, 2020
I think JK stayed in her castle for a bit too long… The lady has lost the plot.. https://t.co/jODFbYuHoo
— Audrey (@AudreyAurus1) September 16, 2020
— Jo (@Jo14674031) September 16, 2020
Nick imagined if Hagrid were in the novel.
‘Merlin’s beard, ‘Arry!’, said Hagrid.
‘There you are,’ said Irene triumphantly. ‘Queer!’
— Nick Duffy (@NickMDuffy) September 16, 2020
Crxwsx Lxxxmbxrg had some sympathy. Not really.
oo even knows ow hanyone speaks
— Crxwsx Lxxxmbxrg (@quendergeer) September 16, 2020
In conclusion …
Even Dick van Dyke managed a better accent than this. https://t.co/BbMqZ80U4s
— Another Angry Woman (@stavvers) September 16, 2020
