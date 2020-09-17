J.K. Rowling’s attempt to write a regional accent went down like a cursed Nimbus 2000

J.K. Rowling‘s latest novel, Troubled Blood, written under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith has done nothing to dispel accusations of transphobia against the Harry Potter author, featuring, as it does, (spoiler alert) a male character who wears women’s clothing to lull potential victims into a false sense of security.

However, it wasn’t the plot that had Twitter scratching its head on Wednesday, so much as this attempt to depict a regional accent.

the main thing that struck me about jk rowling's new novel is that this is how she thinks working class people talk pic.twitter.com/kHOFnEFHp5 — Nick Duffy (@NickMDuffy) September 16, 2020

from Harry Potter GIFs via Gfycat

Here’s what other people thought of it.

Where the fuck are they meant to be from? https://t.co/5X3FXeHR8o — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) September 16, 2020

This causes physical pain to try and read. https://t.co/64kzfRlXsR — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) September 16, 2020

I think JK stayed in her castle for a bit too long… The lady has lost the plot.. https://t.co/jODFbYuHoo — Audrey (@AudreyAurus1) September 16, 2020

Nick imagined if Hagrid were in the novel.

‘Merlin’s beard, ‘Arry!’, said Hagrid.

‘There you are,’ said Irene triumphantly. ‘Queer!’ — Nick Duffy (@NickMDuffy) September 16, 2020

Crxwsx Lxxxmbxrg had some sympathy. Not really.

oo even knows ow hanyone speaks — Crxwsx Lxxxmbxrg (@quendergeer) September 16, 2020

In conclusion …

Even Dick van Dyke managed a better accent than this. https://t.co/BbMqZ80U4s — Another Angry Woman (@stavvers) September 16, 2020

READ MORE

Everything men get wrong when writing female characters – according to real women

Source Nick Duffy Image Nick Duffy, Screengrab