Grant Shapps thinks the trouble with trains is graffiti – 12 express takedowns

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has ordered Network Rail to become more efficient at tackling graffiti, to drive up numbers of train passengers.

The BBC reported on his letter to the rail company’s chief executive.

Removing graffiti will encouraging more people to start using trains again, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps tells rail bosses https://t.co/PK2vdZ42Tc — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) September 15, 2020

People weren’t so sure it was the graffiti putting people off.

1.

2.

Clutching my £170 train ticket, marching towards a packed train, about to visit my family for first time in months, I see a ‘tag’ on the side of it: ‘Well, I’m not getting on that!’ https://t.co/4z3eJLm4M8 — Liam Williams (@funnylad5) September 16, 2020

3.

Graffiti is ruining my deluxe experience of finding out my train has been cancelled and I’ll have to catch Covid on a replacement bus — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 16, 2020

4.

I think eg: a standard single from London-Manchester being £180 might be more responsible, dude. https://t.co/Eha91up2Md — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) September 16, 2020

5.

Removing graffiti from trains is an excellent way to encourage more people on to them. It can be very off-putting when your train arrives with 'FUCK MICHAEL GOVE' written on it in eight foot high neon letters. https://t.co/QR6LYWaTlt — Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) September 16, 2020

6.

I’ve just bought an advanced first class return to Preston (a 2hr journey) for £317. But yes, the occasional TWAT sprayed on a bridge is what deters me from using British trains. https://t.co/x5RuwGHwSY — Monisha Rajesh (@monisha_rajesh) September 16, 2020

7.

Grant Shapps seems to think that graffiti on the rail network is stopping people travelling. In other news,Titanic sinks after yob draws penis on men's toilet wall.https://t.co/lTqHsnc50s — Paul (@PaulOnBooks) September 16, 2020

8.

Yes, it's definitely the badly drawn cock and balls that make train journeys a misery not the lack of seats, extortionate prices and last minute cancellations. https://t.co/65KgDbEkqI — Lisa Holdsworth 💙💛💙💛 (@WorksWithWords) September 16, 2020

9.

I often travel to a railway station, pay for a ticket, stand on the platform waiting for the train… Then turn back and go home when I see it's got graffiti on it. https://t.co/VUjoJJjcOu — Chris Miller (@chrismiller_uk) September 16, 2020

10.

Slowly becoming convinced Grant Shapps has never actually got on a train https://t.co/UISQe1sBN2 — Mеlisa (@MelisaT0urtUnal) September 15, 2020

11.

Yes I'm petrified of catching graffiti on the 7:58 to Waterloo https://t.co/CLUN9L6fB3 — Hilly (@HillyFoz) September 15, 2020

12.

Yes I remember refusing to board a train after reading "nat has herpes" scribbled on it while being totally ok with the £250 fare https://t.co/tGCraURV8n — ACAB P (@PasqualeLDN) September 16, 2020

Labour’s Zarah Sultana had a different suggestion for getting people back onto trains.

Here’s a better plan: Bring the railways into public ownership, invest in them, and slash fares. https://t.co/N7KJeh5aE7 — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) September 16, 2020

We doubt he can be railroaded into that.

