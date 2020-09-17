The noise of a golf ball hitting a frozen lake is unexpected and oddly satisfying

Back in 2018, Ray Landers of Huntsville, Alabama, shared this fascinating video which demonstrated the unexpected result of whacking a golf ball onto a frozen lake.

We were expecting something a bit more ‘cracky’. The clip has been given a new lease of life after being posted to Twitter by Science girl.

The unexpected sound of a golf ball on a frozen lake. 🎥Credits https://t.co/slPNah8WC0 pic.twitter.com/TF7ffBKNYk — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) September 16, 2020

She explained the phenomenon.

This is an example of acoustic dispersion. Sound waves are made up of multiple frequencies, including high ones and low ones. On ice these are separated. The high-frequency wavelengths are travelling faster, in the same sound there is a gap between the high and low notes. — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) September 16, 2020

We were just going to say that. Honest, guvnor.

