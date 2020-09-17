The noise of a golf ball hitting a frozen lake is unexpected and oddly satisfying

Back in 2018, Ray Landers of Huntsville, Alabama, shared this fascinating video which demonstrated the unexpected result of whacking a golf ball onto a frozen lake.

We were expecting something a bit more ‘cracky’. The clip has been given a new lease of life after being posted to Twitter by Science girl.

She explained the phenomenon.

We were just going to say that. Honest, guvnor.

