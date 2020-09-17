Glenn the cat missed his owner so much he was caught on camera meowing “Mom”
Over on Bored Panda, we learnt that cat owner and TikTok user, Alexa, set up a camera so she could keep a reassuring eye on her pet, Glenn, while she was out.
The resulting footage should have reassured her, but it didn’t, because of the sound of Glenn’s meow. See for yourself.
Not only does Glenn have a TikTok account, but he’s also an Instagram star, and here are some of his best cute poses.
Speech therapist, Alexa, might jokingly suggest he’s saying “Mom”, but we suspect she knows it means “Feed me.” She should try forgetting to buy the treats just to check.
