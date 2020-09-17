This friendship circle infographic says everything you need to know about 2020

It’s perfectly normal for people to have fewer friends as they get older and are no longer in school, in a class of 30. After all, it’s quality not quantity that counts.

Over on Reddit, u/LauraVanderbooben27 shared an infographic on that very topic, and it had a peculiarly 2020 twist.

As Laura said “Keep your circle smaller and cuter.”

Heads up, people – it doesn’t necessarily take a pandemic to lead to that state of affairs.

READ MORE

16 very funny 2020 jokes – because you have to laugh or else you’ll cry

Source u/Funny Image u/Funny, Helena Lopes on Unsplash