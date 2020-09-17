Chris ‘no ships’ Grayling just got a £100k job advising ports – only 5 responses you need

It’s not peak 2020 – there’s plenty of time left for that – but it’s surely somewhere close after Chris ‘failing’ Grayling landed a £100k job advising the owners of some of the UK’s top ports.

Grayling, you’ll remember, is the former transport secretary who famously awarded a lucrative post-Brexit ferry contact to a firm that had … no ferries.

The Tory MP will earn £100k a year for seven hours work a week. Well, that level of expertise doesn’t come cheap. And it’s fair to say the entire country was asking the same question.

These are the only 5 responses you need.

Reminded us of the moment an MP did this (it’s all about John Bercow’s reaction).

To conclude ….

