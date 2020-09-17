Chris ‘no ships’ Grayling just got a £100k job advising ports – only 5 responses you need

It’s not peak 2020 – there’s plenty of time left for that – but it’s surely somewhere close after Chris ‘failing’ Grayling landed a £100k job advising the owners of some of the UK’s top ports.

Grayling, you’ll remember, is the former transport secretary who famously awarded a lucrative post-Brexit ferry contact to a firm that had … no ferries.

The Tory MP will earn £100k a year for seven hours work a week. Well, that level of expertise doesn’t come cheap. And it’s fair to say the entire country was asking the same question.

How on earth does Chris Grayling, the man responsible for blowing £80million of taxpayers money on a failed post Brexit ferry contract, land a £100,000 a year job advising a ports company? — Ben (@BenJolly9) September 17, 2020

These are the only 5 responses you need.

In this week’s Satire Is Dead, man who spent £50m on ferry company with no ferries gets £100k job as adviser to ports. https://t.co/LHEgLGqD6I — David Schneider (@davidschneider) September 17, 2020

I beg you, Morpheus – TAKE ME BACK TO THE FUCKING SIMULATION https://t.co/EtE2AlkFdv — Marina Hyde (@MarinaHyde) September 17, 2020

I dunno, man. It must be a hell of a collection of photographs that Chris Grayling's got. https://t.co/Wt0OGy5fEa — Chris Addison (@mrchrisaddison) September 17, 2020

This is a bargain. Just take whatever he advises and do the exact opposite. Security firms hire burglars for this reason. https://t.co/omNLSDhZFp — Tom Peck (@tompeck) September 17, 2020

What a strange world we live in, l would love to have seen what was written on his CV especially the bit where it says “Tell us about yr past successful projects” 😳 https://t.co/R9IYIM1niw — 🌈 Angela Rayner 🌈 (@AngelaRayner) September 17, 2020

Reminded us of the moment an MP did this (it’s all about John Bercow’s reaction).

WATCH: The Speaker of the House, John Bercow, just had to rebuke a Labour MP for shouting “Ahoy There!” at the Transport Secretary Chris Grayling – presumably in reference to his utterly shambolic handling of the Seaborne Freight debacle!#AhoyThere#FailingGrayling pic.twitter.com/78pT8zDWZX — Evolve Politics (@evolvepolitics) March 5, 2019

To conclude ….

(Day 1 on the job) Chris Grayling: It goes nicely with a strong cheese or a good cigar. pic.twitter.com/8cHYRoQqYK — The Poke (@ThePoke) September 17, 2020

