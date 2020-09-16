Wayne Lineker shared his ‘criteria’ for a girlfriend and people don’t know where to start

Gary Lineker’s brother Wayne – stick with us, please – went viral today after he shared the ‘criteria’ he’s looking for in a new girlfriend.

Like you (probably) we don’t know a lot about Wayne, and this might tell us all we need to know. It’s quite the read, it really is.

It was shared by Alice Tew – @BuckinghamAlice on Twitter – who said: ‘Has Wayne Lineker been hacked or is he just being himself. Hard to say.’

And there’s so much in there to unpick, we don’t know where to start. These people had a good go, though.

1.

screaming at the bit about wanting her to know her geography, imagine wayne lineker quizzing women about oxbow lakes and globalisation on their first date https://t.co/L1vAYgPozi — liz 🌻 (@biglizcase) September 15, 2020

I lost it at ‘cooking’ Waitrose Ready Meals — Phil (@Unofficial_Phil) September 15, 2020

2.

What's your favourite part? "Must have body definition as I will have soon" is it for me. https://t.co/MSs3aYFFyc — Katarina (@shweedie) September 16, 2020

3.

“Lamborghini jeep (pending)” can only be read in an Alan Partridge voice — Mark (@mpgf1973) September 15, 2020

4.

Stop describing me Wayne. It’s a no. https://t.co/J4uMeS8Xub — Steph Johnson – 🌹 (@ScouseBirdBlogs) September 15, 2020

5.

I don’t know what’s worse, a 58-year-old grandad seeking a wife younger than his daughter, or the fact Wayne Lineker considers Waitrose ready meals to be cooking. pic.twitter.com/1GYWrULBz2 — Marty Lawrence (@TeaAndCopy) September 16, 2020

6.

Gary Lineker shit himself on the pitch at the World Cup in front of thousands in the stadium and probably millions watching around the world and Wayne Lineker is still the most embarrassing thing to happen to him — Wes (@WessBwfcAgainnn) September 16, 2020

7.

Today a lifelong dream has finally come to an end as I have to accept that I'm just not Wayne Lineker's type. — Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) September 16, 2020

8.

Wayne Lineker reading out what kind of woman he wants. pic.twitter.com/ypfzszcaWG — Phil Turton (@phillyt1) September 15, 2020

9.

If you audition to date Wayne Lineker you are an awful human. Also, please can we televise this process — Beige (@Beige29) September 15, 2020

There was also this.

Can we discuss the photoshop on his arms please pic.twitter.com/9y2OCkY2lt — Jamie East (@jamieeast) September 16, 2020

Last word to Joe Lycett.



(via @joelycett)

READ MORE

Toby Young trolled Gary Lineker over his pay packet and the Match of the Day man’s comeback was priceless

Source @BuckinghamAlice