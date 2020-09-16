Wayne Lineker shared his ‘criteria’ for a girlfriend and people don’t know where to start

Gary Lineker’s brother Wayne – stick with us, please – went viral today after he shared the ‘criteria’ he’s looking for in a new girlfriend.

Like you (probably) we don’t know a lot about Wayne, and this might tell us all we need to know. It’s quite the read, it really is.

It was shared by Alice Tew – @BuckinghamAlice on Twitter – who said: ‘Has Wayne Lineker been hacked or is he just being himself. Hard to say.’

And there’s so much in there to unpick, we don’t know where to start. These people had a good go, though.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

There was also this.

Last word to Joe Lycett.


(via @joelycett)

READ MORE

Toby Young trolled Gary Lineker over his pay packet and the Match of the Day man’s comeback was priceless

Source @BuckinghamAlice