This reporter’s piece to camera was ruined/improved by the boys trolling him in the background
This piece to camera by BBC reporter Joe Tidy has gone viral due to the clever prank being played on him by a couple of young boys in the background.
Congratulations to the two lads who sneakily ruined my best piece to camera from a recent filming assignment in Germany. Honestly I’m not even mad, this is inspired. Didn’t even spot it until in the edit. 👏 👏 👏 😂 pic.twitter.com/V7xtb7Fapx
— Joe Tidy (@joetidy) September 11, 2020
Nicely done. It reminded some people of Christopher Nolan’s recently released time-travel thriller, Tenet.
Went to see Tenet today, and the plot was pretty much this. https://t.co/EHdrZL5JsA
— Jane🕷️ (@janeskyn) September 13, 2020
Brilliant. #TenetMovie inspired photo bomb. https://t.co/pFMAUsF2j5
— Jeremy Nicholl (@Russian_Photos) September 12, 2020
There were other reactions, too.
Such elegant trolling https://t.co/OEK4AWAx0A
— Minnie Stephenson🎙 (@MinnieStephC4) September 11, 2020
Absolute genius….. https://t.co/lAAyUGhz5E
— John Nichol (@JohnNicholRAF) September 12, 2020
This is brilliant stuff! These kids are legends!! 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 https://t.co/v15VxEp37K
— The Thinkin Injun (@DThinkinIndian) September 13, 2020
Joe tweaked it a little for TikTok, and it works perfectly.
@joetidy
Recent filming in Frankfurt. This was the best take I got and me and the camera person have only just noticed now we are back. 👏🤦🏼♂😂 ##bloopers
