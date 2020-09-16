This reporter’s piece to camera was ruined/improved by the boys trolling him in the background

This piece to camera by BBC reporter Joe Tidy has gone viral due to the clever prank being played on him by a couple of young boys in the background.

Nicely done. It reminded some people of Christopher Nolan’s recently released time-travel thriller, Tenet.

There were other reactions, too.

Joe tweaked it a little for TikTok, and it works perfectly.

@joetidy

Recent filming in Frankfurt. This was the best take I got and me and the camera person have only just noticed now we are back. 👏🤦🏼‍♂‍😂 ##bloopers

♬ Billie Jean – Michael Jackson

from Michael Jackson GIFs via Gfycat

READ MORE

This BBC News clip went viral because something very weird happens in the background

Source mirror.co.uk Image Joe Tidy