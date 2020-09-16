Your recommended daily allowance of cuteness served up by a Highland calf

With everything that’s going on in the world – *waves hand* – we thought you might like something cute to calm your nerves, and this feisty Highland calf fits the bill.

The little moo he does 😁😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/39s3hO4pG7 — Akki (@akkitwts) September 11, 2020

A little “coo” with a little moo. We can hardly stop watching, and these people obviously love it too.

Moo ( back to the mountains ) https://t.co/2VyZcaDnSi — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) September 15, 2020

I’d like to play with this baby cow please https://t.co/myPeYQen6G — jamie grayson (@TheBabyGuyNYC) September 12, 2020

Yo that cow need a college scholarship, that's 4.4 speed https://t.co/OtWbtfyDL7 — The Cyber (@r0wdy_) September 12, 2020

Caleb Crawdad suggested what the fluffy baby might have been saying.

No! We won’t let this spoil the cuteness. We’re more on board with Elizabeth C. McLaughlin.

I’m gonna watch this on replay for the rest of the day. https://t.co/jVvqH3k7JQ — Elizabeth C. McLaughlin 🩸🦷 (@ECMcLaughlin) September 12, 2020

Source Akki Image Akki