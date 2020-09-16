Your recommended daily allowance of cuteness served up by a Highland calf
With everything that’s going on in the world – *waves hand* – we thought you might like something cute to calm your nerves, and this feisty Highland calf fits the bill.
The little moo he does 😁😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/39s3hO4pG7
— Akki (@akkitwts) September 11, 2020
A little “coo” with a little moo. We can hardly stop watching, and these people obviously love it too.
IMPORTANT MESSAGE:
Moo. https://t.co/7O5LFGtida
— Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) September 15, 2020
Moo ( back to the mountains ) https://t.co/2VyZcaDnSi
— Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) September 15, 2020
New moo 💗🐮 https://t.co/oQAOIoK3Wz
— Devin Nunes’ cow 🐮 (@DevinCow) September 12, 2020
I’d like to play with this baby cow please https://t.co/myPeYQen6G
— jamie grayson (@TheBabyGuyNYC) September 12, 2020
Yo that cow need a college scholarship, that's 4.4 speed https://t.co/OtWbtfyDL7
— The Cyber (@r0wdy_) September 12, 2020
Caleb Crawdad suggested what the fluffy baby might have been saying.
It said pic.twitter.com/pkXcG6x6P2
— Caleb Crawdad (@M23Kessler) September 12, 2020
No! We won’t let this spoil the cuteness. We’re more on board with Elizabeth C. McLaughlin.
I’m gonna watch this on replay for the rest of the day. https://t.co/jVvqH3k7JQ
— Elizabeth C. McLaughlin 🩸🦷 (@ECMcLaughlin) September 12, 2020
