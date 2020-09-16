Your recommended daily allowance of cuteness served up by a Highland calf

With everything that’s going on in the world – *waves hand* – we thought you might like something cute to calm your nerves, and this feisty Highland calf fits the bill.

A little “coo” with a little moo. We can hardly stop watching, and these people obviously love it too.

Caleb Crawdad suggested what the fluffy baby might have been saying.

No! We won’t let this spoil the cuteness. We’re more on board with Elizabeth C. McLaughlin.

Source Akki Image Akki