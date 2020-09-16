Noel Gallagher won’t wear a mask and some might say he’s a covidiot – 9 hilarious takedowns

Noel Gallagher has joined the ranks of the anti-maskers, revealing while on the Matt Morgan podcast that he refuses to wear one.

"I don't give a fuck. I choose not to wear one and if I get the virus it's on me, it's not on anyone else."https://t.co/ALCKjILMo4 — NME (@NME) September 15, 2020

It’s a far cry from the attitude of his kid brother and Oasis bandmate, Liam.

No mither no clue up your bum fuck You pic.twitter.com/DLEPNQ27dh — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 13, 2020

Naturally, there was a certain amount of pisstaking.

1.

Noel Gallagher there, driving at night with his lights off; "I don't give a fuck. If I hit a tree or a cyclist or a pram or something, it's on me, not anyone else" — Jason (@NickMotown) September 15, 2020

2.

I, for one,was waiting for the wisdom of that eminent virologist Noel Gallagher, a former coked-up brickie and intermittent song-thief from Burnage. — Russ (@RussInCheshire) September 15, 2020

3.

Noel Gallagher refuses to wear a Covid mask and is therefore unlikely to be performing Live Forever again — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) September 15, 2020

4.

matt morgan trying to explain to noel gallagher that he should have common courtesy for other human beings pic.twitter.com/KzzkwYgpTy — ☾lil☾😼stan lilren₂₈ (@catboyliam) September 15, 2020

5.

To be fair, asking Noel Gallagher his views on COVID is a bit like asking Herman's Hermits about their reactions to Chernobyl. — Justin Lewis #BLM (@WhenIsBirths) September 15, 2020

6.

"Oh, no…" said all the other people who refuse to wear masks at the horrifying realization that they have something in common with Noel Gallagher. https://t.co/k6Mu82DWvO — Dany of Nine (@DanyOrdinary) September 15, 2020

7.

Here's how to get Noel Gallagher to wear a mask: 1) Show him a picture of the Beatles wearing masks (he's not internet savvy and cant spot fakes) 2) Give him mask-making supplies 3) Noel makes his own mask that kinda looks like the one the Beatles wore but infinitely shittier — scharpling (@scharpling) September 15, 2020

8.

Good news everyone. Renowned virologist and all round intellectual giant, Noel Gallagher says, Covid is all bollocks… Well, I for one am extremely relieved…😶 — anna twigg 🇪🇺 indoors… (@annatwigg) September 15, 2020

9.

Jennifer Canesten saw a certain irony.

Turns out Liam was the smart Gallagher. Who fucking knew? https://t.co/pEgHLJAPJX — Jennifer Canesten (@Jenni4Canesten) September 15, 2020

Finally, as is so often the case these days, Jedward were the voice of reason.

Today is gonna be the day @NoelGallagher That we're gonna throw it back to you👍🏻 by now you should've somehow Realised what you gotta do and Wear a mask because we’re gonna be the ones that save you and after all we’re your Wonderwall 🙌🏼 Love Jedward and @Liamgallagher — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) September 15, 2020

