Noel Gallagher won’t wear a mask and some might say he’s a covidiot – 9 hilarious takedowns
Noel Gallagher has joined the ranks of the anti-maskers, revealing while on the Matt Morgan podcast that he refuses to wear one.
"I don't give a fuck. I choose not to wear one and if I get the virus it's on me, it's not on anyone else."https://t.co/ALCKjILMo4
— NME (@NME) September 15, 2020
It’s a far cry from the attitude of his kid brother and Oasis bandmate, Liam.
No mither no clue up your bum fuck You pic.twitter.com/DLEPNQ27dh
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 13, 2020
Naturally, there was a certain amount of pisstaking.
1.
Noel Gallagher there, driving at night with his lights off; "I don't give a fuck. If I hit a tree or a cyclist or a pram or something, it's on me, not anyone else"
— Jason (@NickMotown) September 15, 2020
2.
I, for one,was waiting for the wisdom of that eminent virologist Noel Gallagher, a former coked-up brickie and intermittent song-thief from Burnage.
— Russ (@RussInCheshire) September 15, 2020
3.
Noel Gallagher refuses to wear a Covid mask and is therefore unlikely to be performing Live Forever again
— dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) September 15, 2020
4.
matt morgan trying to explain to noel gallagher that he should have common courtesy for other human beings pic.twitter.com/KzzkwYgpTy
— ☾lil☾😼stan lilren₂₈ (@catboyliam) September 15, 2020
5.
To be fair, asking Noel Gallagher his views on COVID is a bit like asking Herman's Hermits about their reactions to Chernobyl.
— Justin Lewis #BLM (@WhenIsBirths) September 15, 2020
6.
"Oh, no…" said all the other people who refuse to wear masks at the horrifying realization that they have something in common with Noel Gallagher. https://t.co/k6Mu82DWvO
— Dany of Nine (@DanyOrdinary) September 15, 2020
7.
Here's how to get Noel Gallagher to wear a mask:
1) Show him a picture of the Beatles wearing masks (he's not internet savvy and cant spot fakes)
2) Give him mask-making supplies
3) Noel makes his own mask that kinda looks like the one the Beatles wore but infinitely shittier
— scharpling (@scharpling) September 15, 2020
8.
Good news everyone. Renowned virologist and all round intellectual giant, Noel Gallagher says, Covid is all bollocks… Well, I for one am extremely relieved…😶
— anna twigg 🇪🇺 indoors… (@annatwigg) September 15, 2020
9.
Blur win. https://t.co/PdRjqjAwEH
— Josh Weller (@joshweller) September 15, 2020
Jennifer Canesten saw a certain irony.
Turns out Liam was the smart Gallagher. Who fucking knew? https://t.co/pEgHLJAPJX
— Jennifer Canesten (@Jenni4Canesten) September 15, 2020
Finally, as is so often the case these days, Jedward were the voice of reason.
Today is gonna be the day @NoelGallagher That we're gonna throw it back to you👍🏻 by now you should've somehow Realised what you gotta do and Wear a mask because we’re gonna be the ones that save you and after all we’re your Wonderwall 🙌🏼 Love Jedward and @Liamgallagher
— JEDWARD (@planetjedward) September 15, 2020
