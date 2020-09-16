Over on Twitter writer Jill Twiss shared this kitchen roll she bought by accident and it went viral, wildly viral.

‘I accidentally bought inspirational paper towels and I am FURIOUS,’ said @jilltwiss.

And this is why.

Imagine, in the year 2020, writing the words “Give the future a bear hug!” — Jill Twiss (@jilltwiss) September 15, 2020

The worst part is I don't get grocery delivery very often so I ordered TWENTY FOUR ROLLS — Jill Twiss (@jilltwiss) September 15, 2020

And here are our favourite things people said about them.

Stay in your lane, paper towels, you’re not a life coach. — 🗽 Caissie “Pretty Scared, You?” St.Onge (@Caissie) September 15, 2020

i will NOT choose today to be amazing — Jill Twiss (@jilltwiss) September 15, 2020

You have to keep spilling things until they are gone. Just keep spilling. You can get through this. — Ali Davis 🏳️‍🌈 (@Ali_Davis) September 15, 2020

God, I just thought about the poor writer who had to churn out a zillion calculatedly whimsical iterations of these and then get notes from 30 different executives and now I'm so depressed I can barely move. — Ali Davis 🏳️‍🌈 (@Ali_Davis) September 15, 2020

There is something pretty wonderful about using these to clean up cat vomit — Fart to Table (@lizscher) September 15, 2020

There are few things as annoying as unsolicited optimism — Vanessa McKee (@vmenendezb) September 15, 2020

Do they help you absorb the inspiration — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) September 15, 2020

Boom.

And you can follow @jilltwiss on Twitter here!

READ MORE

9 of Bob Mortimer’s tweets as motivational posters

Source Twitter @jilltwiss