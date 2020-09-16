‘I accidentally bought inspirational paper towels and I am FURIOUS’
Over on Twitter writer Jill Twiss shared this kitchen roll she bought by accident and it went viral, wildly viral.
‘I accidentally bought inspirational paper towels and I am FURIOUS,’ said @jilltwiss.
And this is why.
Imagine, in the year 2020, writing the words “Give the future a bear hug!”
— Jill Twiss (@jilltwiss) September 15, 2020
The worst part is I don't get grocery delivery very often so I ordered TWENTY FOUR ROLLS
— Jill Twiss (@jilltwiss) September 15, 2020
And here are our favourite things people said about them.
Stay in your lane, paper towels, you’re not a life coach.
— 🗽 Caissie “Pretty Scared, You?” St.Onge (@Caissie) September 15, 2020
i will NOT choose today to be amazing
— Jill Twiss (@jilltwiss) September 15, 2020
You have to keep spilling things until they are gone. Just keep spilling. You can get through this.
— Ali Davis 🏳️🌈 (@Ali_Davis) September 15, 2020
God, I just thought about the poor writer who had to churn out a zillion calculatedly whimsical iterations of these and then get notes from 30 different executives and now I'm so depressed I can barely move.
— Ali Davis 🏳️🌈 (@Ali_Davis) September 15, 2020
There is something pretty wonderful about using these to clean up cat vomit
— Fart to Table (@lizscher) September 15, 2020
There are few things as annoying as unsolicited optimism
— Vanessa McKee (@vmenendezb) September 15, 2020
Do they help you absorb the inspiration
— Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) September 15, 2020
Boom.
And you can follow @jilltwiss on Twitter here!
READ MORE
9 of Bob Mortimer’s tweets as motivational posters
Source Twitter @jilltwiss