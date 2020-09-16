The 15 funniest band names people suggested for Ian Brown and Noel Gallagher
Both Ian Brown and Noel Gallagher have pitched their tents in the
selfish idiots anti-maskers’ camp.
NO LOCKDOWN NO TESTS NO TRACKS NO MASKS NO VAX #researchanddestroy
— Ian Brown (@ianbrown) September 5, 2020
"I don't give a fuck. I choose not to wear one and if I get the virus it's on me, it's not on anyone else."https://t.co/ALCKjILMo4
— NME (@NME) September 15, 2020
By chance, there exists a photo of the two together, so David Scott set Twitter a challenge.
Name this band. pic.twitter.com/6VWOgwzDoQ
— David Scott (@arghkid) September 15, 2020
They did not disappoint.
1.
We Aren't Scientists https://t.co/7KiPY7OEI1
— Zoe (@zed192) September 15, 2020
2.
Village Idiot People https://t.co/WVcnvOArmp
— Russ (@RussInCheshire) September 15, 2020
3.
And You Will Know Us By The Trail of Dead. https://t.co/O3DzUC4YLZ
— Michael Legge (@michaellegge) September 15, 2020
4.
30 Seconds to SARS https://t.co/lMi81ePrUg
— Gwdihŵ (@youwouldknow) September 15, 2020
5.
Boomtown Twats https://t.co/cmdkVMvgf3
— David (@davidclewis) September 15, 2020
6.
Auntie Karen & Debasement Vaxx.
— Richard Littler (@richard_littler) September 15, 2020
7.
Tin Foil Hat Machine
— Vegetarian Dumpling (@vegdumpling) September 15, 2020
8.
Miley Virus. https://t.co/OCdjhrw68W
— David Quantick (@quantick) September 15, 2020