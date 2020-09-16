The 15 funniest band names people suggested for Ian Brown and Noel Gallagher

Both Ian Brown and Noel Gallagher have pitched their tents in the selfish idiots anti-maskers’ camp.

NO LOCKDOWN NO TESTS NO TRACKS NO MASKS NO VAX #researchanddestroy — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) September 5, 2020

"I don't give a fuck. I choose not to wear one and if I get the virus it's on me, it's not on anyone else."https://t.co/ALCKjILMo4 — NME (@NME) September 15, 2020

By chance, there exists a photo of the two together, so David Scott set Twitter a challenge.

They did not disappoint.

And You Will Know Us By The Trail of Dead. https://t.co/O3DzUC4YLZ — Michael Legge (@michaellegge) September 15, 2020

30 Seconds to SARS https://t.co/lMi81ePrUg — Gwdihŵ (@youwouldknow) September 15, 2020

Auntie Karen & Debasement Vaxx. — Richard Littler (@richard_littler) September 15, 2020

Tin Foil Hat Machine — Vegetarian Dumpling (@vegdumpling) September 15, 2020

