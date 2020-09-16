The 15 funniest band names people suggested for Ian Brown and Noel Gallagher

Both Ian Brown and Noel Gallagher have pitched their tents in the selfish idiots anti-maskers’ camp.

By chance, there exists a photo of the two together, so David Scott set Twitter a challenge.

They did not disappoint.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2