This CNN fact check of Donald Trump is breathless and brilliant

You might already know CNN’s fact-checking reporter Daniel Dale who’s previously featured in these pages.

Now he’s been analysing Trump’s latest televised ‘town hall’ and it’s fair to say he had one or two untruths to pick up on.

Another tour de force from @ddale8 fact-checking a torrent of lies pic.twitter.com/xDxKI32ef8 — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) September 16, 2020

Yep, just the one or two.

Just listening to this is exhausting. Did Trump say anything at all that was true last night? https://t.co/hQtm6I7b72 — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) September 16, 2020

"this is just a firehose of lying by the president" https://t.co/rWYX8lQcLT — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) September 16, 2020

I noticed Dale has started talking much faster ever since his job became covering Trump’s lies. — Patrick Strother (@PatrickStrother) September 16, 2020

The ability to fact-check Trump at a relentless pace makes me think @ddale8 may be the messiah of the new rock and roll… https://t.co/Zg6mx6nkZp — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) September 16, 2020

Daniel was firing it off so fast he made Don thirsty 😂😂 — O’s Girl (@terrij68) September 16, 2020

Here’s what the man himself (no, not Trump) said later.

Preliminary and incomplete list of false and misleading claims from Trump at tonight’s ABC town hall: https://t.co/Wnqqercyrj — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 16, 2020

You can follow Daniel Dale – @ddale8 – on Twitter here.

And just in case you missed it here is one of his earlier efforts.

Man. When CNN’s fact checker @ddale8 gets into his rhythm, he IS the firehose of falsehood. Watch: pic.twitter.com/lzYnQ5xAjf — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) August 27, 2020

READ MORE

Donald Trump said ‘herd mentality’ will make Covid-19 go away – 7 deadly takedowns

Source @joshscampbell