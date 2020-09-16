This CNN fact check of Donald Trump is breathless and brilliant

You might already know CNN’s fact-checking reporter Daniel Dale who’s previously featured in these pages.

Now he’s been analysing Trump’s latest televised ‘town hall’ and it’s fair to say he had one or two untruths to pick up on.

Yep, just the one or two.

Here’s what the man himself (no, not Trump) said later.

You can follow Daniel Dale – @ddale8on Twitter here.

And just in case you missed it here is one of his earlier efforts.

Source @joshscampbell