The closure of a Kent test centre to make a lorry park is peak 2020 – the only 5 reactions you need to read

As the Test and Trace system in the UK seems to be imploding before our very eyes, one test centre in Kent has been closed to make way for a lorry park .

The crossover event of 2020 https://t.co/nuNVjlanm8 — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) September 15, 2020

It’s good to know the country will have at least one growth area after the Brexit transition period ends on December 31st.

These five reactions pretty much nailed it.

1.

2.

siri show me a metaphor that is just a bit too on the nose https://t.co/Otrlbfb6y7 — Jamie McKelvie (@McKelvie) September 15, 2020

3.

This is like your house being on fire & it being put out by a tornado. https://t.co/4Aru63uqy0 — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) September 15, 2020

4.

The people of Kent don't need a test centre when they can use the one just up the road in Cardiff. #Covid_19 https://t.co/My8N09m5yt — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) September 15, 2020

5.

for those of you thinking it would be impossible to sum up the current shitshow in a single tweet https://t.co/EppNFdzc0E — tom jamieson (@jamiesont) September 15, 2020

Jan Bird had one almost unavoidable conclusion.

We are now, indisputably, a Thick of It script rejected for being too implausible. https://t.co/DFcscIzo8Q — Jan Bird (@pictureladyjan) September 15, 2020

Armando Iannucci has some questions to answer.

What darkest fuck is this? https://t.co/0BGUMlSIoL — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) September 15, 2020

Source BBC Image Mufid Majnun and Nigel Tadyanehondo on Unsplash