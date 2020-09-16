Angela Rayner’s takedown of Boris Johnson at PMQs had the internet cheering

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner was up against Boris Johnson at Prime Minister’s Questions this week because Keir Starmer was self-isolating after one of his children developed coronavirus symptoms.

And there was one particularly memorable moment – this winning one-liner which had the entire internet applauding. Well, a lot of it, anyway.

‘The next time a man with Covid symptoms drives from London to Durham it will probably be for the nearest Covid tests’

Boom!

This one wasn’t bad either, a message from ‘a man called Keir’.

And this.

It was all about that Dominic Cummings line, though.

