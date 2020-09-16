Angela Rayner’s takedown of Boris Johnson at PMQs had the internet cheering
Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner was up against Boris Johnson at Prime Minister’s Questions this week because Keir Starmer was self-isolating after one of his children developed coronavirus symptoms.
And there was one particularly memorable moment – this winning one-liner which had the entire internet applauding. Well, a lot of it, anyway.
"Next time a man with COVID-19 symptoms drives from London to Durham it will probably be for the nearest COVID test."
Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner makes a dig at the PM's chief adviser Dominic Cummings and the government's testing system.#PMQs https://t.co/F0rLCeox1K pic.twitter.com/GK5BiiHtM0
— SkyNews (@SkyNews) September 16, 2020
‘The next time a man with Covid symptoms drives from London to Durham it will probably be for the nearest Covid tests’
This one wasn’t bad either, a message from ‘a man called Keir’.
great opening line from Angela Rayner at #pmqs 🔥
"I'd like to open with a message from a man called Keir who wasn't able to go to work today and his children couldn't go to school because he had to wait for a coronavirus test result"
— dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) September 16, 2020
Angela Rayner: "The PM has put his faith in Operation Moonshot. Meanwhile, on Planet Earth, there are no NHS tests available for high infection areas."
— Dan Bloom (@danbloom1) September 16, 2020
It was all about that Dominic Cummings line, though.
Proper zinger from Angela Rayner to Boris Johnson at #PMQs: “The next time a man with Covid symptoms drives from London to Durham, it’ll probably be to get a Covid test.”
— Robert Hutton (@RobDotHutton) September 16, 2020
"The next time a man drives from London to Durham with COVID symptoms it will probably be for a test" – Angela Rayner 16.9.20.
Hello, police please, I need to report a murder in the House of Commons.#PMQs
— Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) September 16, 2020
The PM doesn't really look like he knows how to deal with an Angela Rayner, or perhaps what one is. #PMQs
— Jennifer Williams (@JenWilliamsMEN) September 16, 2020
The joke of the day is from Angela Rayner in PMQs: “The next time a man with Covid symptoms drives from London to Durham, it’ll probably be to get a Covid test.”
— Stig Abell (@StigAbell) September 16, 2020
