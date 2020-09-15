These anti-mask protestors took covidiocy to the whole next level

This isn’t the first clip of anti-maskers we’ve shared, and it probably won’t be the last. But the reasons these protestors give for not wearing a mask take covidiocy to the whole next level.

The clip’s gone viral because, well, have a look for yourself. And you really do need to watch to the end.

We have no words. So we’ll let these people say it instead.

To conclude …

READ MORE

Donald Trump said global warming is about to go into reverse – only 6 responses you need

Source Twitter @tommyxtopher