These anti-mask protestors took covidiocy to the whole next level
This isn’t the first clip of anti-maskers we’ve shared, and it probably won’t be the last. But the reasons these protestors give for not wearing a mask take covidiocy to the whole next level.
The clip’s gone viral because, well, have a look for yourself. And you really do need to watch to the end.
Jaw-dropping full report on Utah anti-mask protest. pic.twitter.com/lfpLj4cWkz
— Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) September 13, 2020
We have no words. So we’ll let these people say it instead.
introducing… the world's dumbest person! (at :51) https://t.co/awdvwcFtbv
— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 14, 2020
Holy shit people are stupid https://t.co/2Gl94wmA8F
— JP (@itmeJP) September 14, 2020
This is the most embarrassing shit I’ve ever seen in my 32 years 😐 https://t.co/e1vLr44Ej5
— RawBeautyKristi (@RawBeautyKristi) September 14, 2020
I just… https://t.co/VrdZ1zargL
— Madison Bailey (@madisonbailey) September 15, 2020
I… I…
…this can't be real. I refuse to believe this is real. There's absolutely no way this isn't a joke. https://t.co/bUEpa1YsTT
— luke (@GameboyLuke) September 14, 2020
Every single second of this video is upsetting https://t.co/5LnPqiWPnb
— mutual aid mads (@utahmads) September 14, 2020
These morons are out of control and we'll be lucky to live through them. https://t.co/nzjF6KvWYq
— Thiccolas Cage (@marcbernardin) September 14, 2020
Old lady at 1:07 stole the show. What a curveball https://t.co/KBElEN1HdI
— Tommy Smokes (@TomScibelli) September 14, 2020
We are the dumbest nation on earth https://t.co/9mPwJaIKh9
— max (@MaxOnTwitter) September 14, 2020
To conclude …
HAHAHAHAHAH WHAT THE FUCK IS HAPPENING https://t.co/BGjrKokXFT
— president stupid j moron (@bambooney) September 13, 2020
Source Twitter @tommyxtopher