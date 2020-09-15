These anti-mask protestors took covidiocy to the whole next level

This isn’t the first clip of anti-maskers we’ve shared, and it probably won’t be the last. But the reasons these protestors give for not wearing a mask take covidiocy to the whole next level.

The clip’s gone viral because, well, have a look for yourself. And you really do need to watch to the end.

Jaw-dropping full report on Utah anti-mask protest. pic.twitter.com/lfpLj4cWkz — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) September 13, 2020

We have no words. So we’ll let these people say it instead.

Holy shit people are stupid https://t.co/2Gl94wmA8F — JP (@itmeJP) September 14, 2020

This is the most embarrassing shit I’ve ever seen in my 32 years 😐 https://t.co/e1vLr44Ej5 — RawBeautyKristi (@RawBeautyKristi) September 14, 2020

I… I… …this can't be real. I refuse to believe this is real. There's absolutely no way this isn't a joke. https://t.co/bUEpa1YsTT — luke (@GameboyLuke) September 14, 2020

Every single second of this video is upsetting https://t.co/5LnPqiWPnb — mutual aid mads (@utahmads) September 14, 2020

These morons are out of control and we'll be lucky to live through them. https://t.co/nzjF6KvWYq — Thiccolas Cage (@marcbernardin) September 14, 2020

Old lady at 1:07 stole the show. What a curveball https://t.co/KBElEN1HdI — Tommy Smokes (@TomScibelli) September 14, 2020

We are the dumbest nation on earth https://t.co/9mPwJaIKh9 — max (@MaxOnTwitter) September 14, 2020

To conclude …

HAHAHAHAHAH WHAT THE FUCK IS HAPPENING https://t.co/BGjrKokXFT — president stupid j moron (@bambooney) September 13, 2020

READ MORE

Donald Trump said global warming is about to go into reverse – only 6 responses you need

Source Twitter @tommyxtopher