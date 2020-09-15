“Certified young person” Paul Rudd has recorded an important message about masks

The still ridiculously young-looking 51-year-old Paul Rudd has this important message about face masks.

New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo certainly knows how to connect to the youngsters. He posted the video to Twitter, where it really spread the word.

Rufus Hound had this to say about Paul Rudd.

Sounds like a good way to get a restraining order.

Source Andrew Cuomo Image Screengrab