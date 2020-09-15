“Certified young person” Paul Rudd has recorded an important message about masks

The still ridiculously young-looking 51-year-old Paul Rudd has this important message about face masks.

New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo certainly knows how to connect to the youngsters. He posted the video to Twitter, where it really spread the word.

Paul Rudd saying, "masks protect you and your dank squad" is a gift to each and every one of us pic.twitter.com/JZ3eDQ2ppO — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) September 14, 2020

Who would’ve thought? Not me 😷 pic.twitter.com/0VwLdTeS1e — Sean Evans (@seanseaevans) September 14, 2020

I’m on Paul Rudd’s level right now pic.twitter.com/wUBj1i0Y9N — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) September 14, 2020

Yeet this virus 2020 https://t.co/MvvFzOV2oI — Smosh (@smosh) September 14, 2020

All the cool kids are doing it. https://t.co/HlZWVhdqvu — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) September 15, 2020

This is the best thing I've seen in weeks. And it convinces me that we need a live-action Poochie film starring Paul Rudd. https://t.co/2Jx06ZgFJK — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) September 14, 2020

Rufus Hound had this to say about Paul Rudd.

I reckon I could literally watch Paul Rudd sleep and I'd think he deserved a prize. https://t.co/wENIMW1iqk — Rufus Hound (@RufusHound) September 14, 2020

Sounds like a good way to get a restraining order.

Source Andrew Cuomo Image Screengrab