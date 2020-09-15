Masks, covid marshals and more – 10 funniest comments about Covid

There’s a bit of a problem with the UK’s “world-beating” test and trace system at the moment – they’re not very good at tracing people and there aren’t enough tests. It’s a twofer.

Things occupying the funny people of Twitter in today’s coronavirus round-up include masks and that Rule of Six thing again.

Not wearing a mask is like that dilemma where you push a button and get a million dollars, but a stranger dies; only in this one you don’t get a penny. — Bethany Black (@BeffernieBlack) September 14, 2020

‘Gunthered’:verb To be ousted from a group of six friends post September 14th 2020 after being deemed the extraneous 7th member. “She got Gunthered” “They Gunthered me” — Nicola Thorp (@nicolathorp_) September 9, 2020

Hi, and welcome back to Is It Smoke Inhalation or Is It Covid?! I’m your host, the voice that lives inside your head! — Siobhan Thompson, mysterious European heiress (@vornietom) September 12, 2020

Maybe if I love coronavirus super hard it’ll leave — Rachael (@RachaelvsWorld) September 10, 2020

Just repaired a broken mask with nothing but my front door key so I could go into a shop, and nobody in Tesco Express even realises they’re in the company of MacGuyver. — alexis (@lexistwit) September 10, 2020

Film idea: Snow White and the Five Dwarfs. A bit like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs but less illegal. — rab livingstone (@rablivingstone) September 10, 2020

The Governments Rule of Six: Thing,

Related Thing,

Punchline,

Horror,

Bullshit,

Contempt. — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) September 14, 2020

Ep I – The Phantom Virus

Ep II – Attack of the Medics

Ep III – Revenge Of The Rona

Ep IV – A New Hope For A Cure

Ep V – The Virus Strikes Back

Ep VI – Return Of The Whitty

Ep VII – The Boris Awakens

Ep VIII – The Last Test Kit

Ep IX – The Rise Of The R Number — Enough Of That Now (@AndyGilder) September 14, 2020

Some covid marshals are swanspic.twitter.com/S76d4Oj3L4 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 11, 2020

If we didn’t feel bad enough about not washing our bras often enough, we can now add face masks to the list of things we wear one too many times before they see a washing machine. Thanks 2020. — Steph Johnson – 🌹 (@ScouseBirdBlogs) September 11, 2020

