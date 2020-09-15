21 hilarious things people said about Boris Johnson’s face as Ed Miliband took him down

You will surely, by now, have seen the speech Ed Miliband gave to the Commons during the Internal Market Bill debate, in which he thoroughly eviscerated both the bill and the Prime Minister.

Here’s a clip, because it’s worth watching again.

"Come on, tell us!" Ed Miliband challenges Boris Johnson to stand up in the Commons and prove him wrong about the Internal Market bill – the PM declined. pic.twitter.com/L0yBZ5ZV0P — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) September 14, 2020

It got a huge thumbs up from political commentators and lovers of metaphorical public executions alike.

2020 is the year of chaos 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rSUgBEuHqV — Luke Young (@LukeYoung) September 14, 2020

I am obsessed, OBSESSED with this speech ! Exquisite ! I keep rewatching different bits of it and liking all tweets sharing it pic.twitter.com/OFI2zkvE9q — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) September 14, 2020

One man with his finger on the pulse, @davemacladd, spotted this extraordinary look on the PM’s face.

well that was one fine speech by Ed Miliband exposing the shenanigans and duplicity of no. 10 🔥 if you're wondering how Boris Johnson took it his face kind of says it all… pic.twitter.com/RJykJ4UUcP — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) September 14, 2020

If he’d looked like that while he was in hospital, they’d have sent for a priest.

To add hilarious insult to satisfying injury, Twitter proceeded to comment on his pained face, and these were simply 🔥.

1.

What day is it?

Where am I?

Who am I?

Is it over yet? pic.twitter.com/vOk92YkVa8 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 14, 2020

2.

This is the same face that a dog makes when it sees you eat your last bite of sandwich without giving them any. pic.twitter.com/WuBR2VjsA7 — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) September 14, 2020

3.

4.

When you're so caned after a night out you can't read the menu in the chippy: pic.twitter.com/lrUNQohefu — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) September 14, 2020

5.

When you’ve told the kids to put their school uniforms on four times but they’re still running round the house in their pajamas the little bastards pic.twitter.com/wiRMPv7DHR — Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) September 15, 2020

6.

Leave means leave. pic.twitter.com/bbcSRIyGt8 — Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) September 14, 2020

7.

Thought I'd seen that look somewhere before… pic.twitter.com/a5uPxWYycm — Enough Of That Now (@AndyGilder) September 14, 2020

8.

A year into the job he’s always wanted and he looks like a wounded Nazi begging his captor to put him out of his misery pic.twitter.com/Qbg6rWB0xs — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 14, 2020

9.