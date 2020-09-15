Having a bad day? Could be worse, you could be this guy
To be filed under ‘well, that’s unfortunate’ comes this, an attempt to fell this suburban tree which was 100% successful. Except in one, quite important regard.
This guy cussing himself out is exactly what I needed today… pic.twitter.com/Qocl7FWTep
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 14, 2020
Poor guy.
That yell came from his very soul and I felt it
— Dad Bod Tee (@DadBodTee) September 14, 2020
Something tells me this isn’t the dumbest things he has ever done.
— The Perpetual Polymath (@ThePerpPolymath) September 14, 2020
2020 in 10 seconds
— Gonzy (@im_gonzy) September 14, 2020
There is no shame in hiring professionals…just saying.
— Tim (@tmoore4075) September 14, 2020
At least, let’s hope he wasn’t a professional.
H/T @RexChapman Source TikTok @mikevasquez82