Having a bad day? Could be worse, you could be this guy

To be filed under ‘well, that’s unfortunate’ comes this, an attempt to fell this suburban tree which was 100% successful. Except in one, quite important regard.

This guy cussing himself out is exactly what I needed today… pic.twitter.com/Qocl7FWTep — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 14, 2020

Poor guy.

That yell came from his very soul and I felt it — Dad Bod Tee (@DadBodTee) September 14, 2020

Something tells me this isn’t the dumbest things he has ever done. — The Perpetual Polymath (@ThePerpPolymath) September 14, 2020

2020 in 10 seconds — Gonzy (@im_gonzy) September 14, 2020

There is no shame in hiring professionals…just saying. — Tim (@tmoore4075) September 14, 2020

At least, let’s hope he wasn’t a professional.

READ MORE

Having a bad day? Could be worse, you could be this person (look up!)

H/T @RexChapman Source TikTok @mikevasquez82