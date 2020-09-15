This Ed Miliband speech wiped the floor of the Commons with Boris Johnson – 11 ayes to the right

On Monday, MPs debated the controversial Internal Market Bill, which the government has admitted would break international law.

Boris Johnson has accused the EU of acting in bad faith, trying to cut off Northern Ireland from the United Kingdom and threatening to blockade the UK, causing food shortages.

There’s very much a whiff of “He who smelt it dealt it.” about the whole thing.

Unfortunately for Boris Johnson, although Keir Starmer was self-isolating due to coronavirus symptoms in his household, his stand-in, Ed Miliband, was more than prepared to address the issues.

The man himself shared this clip of the part of his speech in which he suggested Johnson should take responsibility. Good luck with that.

What incompetence. What failure of governance. Boris Johnson can't blame Theresa May, he can't blame John Major, he can't blame judges, he can't blame civil servants, he can't sack the Cabinet Secretary again. There's only one person responsible – him. Me in the Commons today: pic.twitter.com/pGqZFiNdoS — Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) September 14, 2020

He also skewered the shellshocked PM with the exposure of both his own and the bill’s failure.

Ed Miliband rips into the PM for refusing to intervene and counter a point about the Internal Market Bill. "He didn't read the protocol, he hasn't read the bill, he doesn't know his stance." pic.twitter.com/tej7TwPpJ6 — Aubrey Allegretti (@breeallegretti) September 14, 2020

People loved it. Here are some of the best reactions.

1.

Please give me some more of that sweet, sweet chaos with Ed Miliband. Pointing out that there is nothing in the bill that adresses Johnson’s bullshit excuse about a “blockade” because it’s bullshit. pic.twitter.com/GCHJ2zcW1G — David Schneider (@davidschneider) September 14, 2020

2.

Ed M is absolutely monstering this novelty draught excluder in the Commons. https://t.co/0nMdglvljv — Chris Addison (@mrchrisaddison) September 14, 2020

3.

Imagine surviving Covid only to get murdered by a Miliband pic.twitter.com/ktMvCV7JN2 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 14, 2020

4.

At last, today, we finally got "Chaos with Ed Miliband". That's Ed on the left, and Chaos on the right. pic.twitter.com/d4IuX2QIqT — Stewart Wood (@StewartWood) September 14, 2020

5.

Ed Miliband says call the cops on your neighbours for hosting an afters, but commits a murder live on television? Truly, a land of contrasts! pic.twitter.com/L4k1beYOQP — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) September 14, 2020

6.

Ed Miliband is absolutely schooling Boris Johnson right now. And both men know it. Miliband growing stronger with each word. Johnson shifting down further in his seat. A speech of a life time. Take a bow. — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) September 14, 2020

7.

“So take us through it slowly again. You had one asshole, then Ed Miliband ripped you a new one…?” pic.twitter.com/RExaEh2zWY — Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) September 14, 2020

8.

This is just brutal. Boris Johnson isn't just beaten, rather eviscerated in a manner so effortless all he can do is sink back in his seat and sulk like an insolent child – knowing no amount of bluster can save him. Chaos with Ed Miliband anyone?pic.twitter.com/wGTx4kdUmD — Graham Lithgow (@grahamlithgow) September 14, 2020

9.

Something very affirming about watching a man who has for far too long gotten away with incompetence & criminality get his ass handed to him. https://t.co/fUIHH95Ezb — Shahmir Sanni (@shahmiruk) September 14, 2020

10.

Ed Miliband is that lad who sits at the back of a multi-handed trial being underestimated and forgotten before delivering an absolute banger of a closing speech from nowhere. — Joanna Hardy (@Joanna__Hardy) September 14, 2020

11.

Can’t remember the last time a British Prime Minister got ripped apart as comprehensively as Boris was taken apart by Ed Miliband. Tory MPs aren’t going to put up with much more of this. — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) September 14, 2020

Of course, not everybody interprets things in the same way, and Kate Hoey had her own view.

Clearly we were watching a completely different debate I thought @BorisJohnson was back on form and Ed Miliband was just Ed Miliband! — Kate Hoey (@CatharineHoey) September 14, 2020

National treasure Frank Cottrell-Boyce agreed – sort of.

I think Kate is right in so far as this state of gurning uninformed perma-distraction probably IS Johnson on form. That's really as good as he gets. — Frank Cottrell-Boyce (@frankcottrell_b) September 14, 2020

For your further viewing pleasure, Ed Miliband’s full speech is here.

