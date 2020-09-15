This Ed Miliband speech wiped the floor of the Commons with Boris Johnson – 11 ayes to the right

On Monday, MPs debated the controversial Internal Market Bill, which the government has admitted would break international law.

Boris Johnson has accused the EU of acting in bad faith, trying to cut off Northern Ireland from the United Kingdom and threatening to blockade the UK, causing food shortages.

There’s very much a whiff of “He who smelt it dealt it.” about the whole thing.

Unfortunately for Boris Johnson, although Keir Starmer was self-isolating due to coronavirus symptoms in his household, his stand-in, Ed Miliband, was more than prepared to address the issues.

The man himself shared this clip of the part of his speech in which he suggested Johnson should take responsibility. Good luck with that.

He also skewered the shellshocked PM with the exposure of both his own and the bill’s failure.

Of course, not everybody interprets things in the same way, and Kate Hoey had her own view.

National treasure Frank Cottrell-Boyce agreed – sort of.

For your further viewing pleasure, Ed Miliband’s full speech is here.

