16 very funny 2020 jokes – because you have to laugh or else you’ll cry

We don’t need to list all the reasons 2020 can get in the bin – just Covid, wildfires and the dismantling of democracy are enough to be going on with.

For those and other reasons, people have been having a darkly humorous pop at 2020, so we gathered some of the best.

Enjoy.

1.

Whenever someone says Mondays suck I’m like come on that’s not fair it’s 2020 every day sucks — Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) September 7, 2020

2.

And brokinis takes the last spot on my 2020 apocalypse bingo card pic.twitter.com/N4ipAeMHss — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) September 7, 2020

3.

*movie trailer voice

2020: Poo pains on a zoom call. — Tuppence Pennyapple III (@fabulucy) September 7, 2020

4.

“Surely 2020 can’t get any worse!” 2020: Hold my beer. pic.twitter.com/AeLkmw17yv — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) September 10, 2020

5.

2016: Killer Clowns, Trump and Brexit. 2020: Hold my beer! — Storm Huntley (@StormHuntley) September 3, 2020

6.

2020 is like your cat offering to "help" with your jigsaw puzzle. — mᎥᏦᎬ ᏞᎥᏆᎬᏒᎪᏞᏞᎽ✪ (@SkippyMcGizzard) September 7, 2020

7.

if 2020 was a playlist pic.twitter.com/2JTWzN00yR — beth (@bethbourdon) September 9, 2020

8.