16 very funny 2020 jokes – because you have to laugh or else you’ll cry

We don’t need to list all the reasons 2020 can get in the bin – just Covid, wildfires and the dismantling of democracy are enough to be going on with.

For those and other reasons, people have been having a darkly humorous pop at 2020, so we gathered some of the best.

Enjoy.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2