This mash-up of Uptown Funk and Pingu is simply glorious

This is just what we needed to take the edge off today, a glorious mash-up of Uptown Funk and Pingu by @FurnanceFear which went viral because, well, have a watch for yourself.

Again!

And this, from @FurnaceFear, about how it came about.

READ MORE

“I replaced tennis grunts and moans with Michael Jackson’s grunts and moans”

Source @FurnaceFear