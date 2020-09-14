This mash-up of Uptown Funk and Pingu is simply glorious

This is just what we needed to take the edge off today, a glorious mash-up of Uptown Funk and Pingu by @FurnanceFear which went viral because, well, have a watch for yourself.

No, you just wasted 20 minutes cutting Pingu going "NOOT" into Uptown Funk pic.twitter.com/hygHXgfe3e

Again!

Bet you watch this on loop for longer than you will admit… pic.twitter.com/XUAGo0Bw6g

And this, from @FurnaceFear, about how it came about.

BTW, this whole thing happened cos I was having a sofa disco with my daughters on Friday night and we were dancing to Uptown Funk.

C (14) suggested the Pingu thing, and when she'd finished cackling, told me to make it into a video.

Vision/idea: all hers. Praise her! pic.twitter.com/mnkkhFrB23

— Rob (@FurnaceFear) September 13, 2020