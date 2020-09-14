The ‘Rule of 6’ has an exemption for grouse shooting – 9 favourite responses

As you’ll be aware, new rules came into force in England and Scotland on Monday limiting the number of people allowed to meet socially to six, to help combat a rise in coronavirus cases.

In England, the limit applies both indoors and outdoors, and to all ages. But there are certain exceptions – school and work being two of the more obvious ones.

Less obvious was this exemption, for grouse shooting and other ‘hunting’ with guns, as reported by the HuffPost today.

And here’s exactly what people made of that.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

To conclude …

And this.

Source @paulwaugh

Image Unsplash