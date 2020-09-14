The ‘Rule of 6’ has an exemption for grouse shooting – 9 favourite responses

As you’ll be aware, new rules came into force in England and Scotland on Monday limiting the number of people allowed to meet socially to six, to help combat a rise in coronavirus cases.

In England, the limit applies both indoors and outdoors, and to all ages. But there are certain exceptions – school and work being two of the more obvious ones.

Less obvious was this exemption, for grouse shooting and other ‘hunting’ with guns, as reported by the HuffPost today.

NEW: Boris Johnson's Rule Of 6 has a controversial exemption – for grouse shooting and similar field sports.

Upto 30 people can gather to hunt with guns cos classed as a licensed outdoor sport.

EXCLUSIVE: Cab Office drafted special meeting on exemptionhttps://t.co/ENegIZlOL1 — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) September 14, 2020

And here’s exactly what people made of that.

1.

Levelling up going well then. https://t.co/OfHGATQ3VY — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) September 14, 2020

2.

I try & steer clear of politics on social media, but this has made me want to riot. https://t.co/w31nKqLr9H — Kate Humble (@katehumble) September 14, 2020

3.

OF FUCKING COURSE https://t.co/dYQXlvhN7I — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) September 14, 2020

4.

5.

So I’ll be taking my 3-week-old baby grouse shooting so we can spend Christmas Day with my family. https://t.co/FngqnuBBZN — Rosamund Urwin (@RosamundUrwin) September 14, 2020

6.

Having the lads round for a few cheeky pints tonight, but with guns.https://t.co/wpXAhspd10 — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) September 14, 2020

7.

'Do you think anyone will notice if we exempt grouse shooting from the rule of six?'

'Nah. And even if they did why would they care?'

'You're right. Shove it on the list. It will be fine.' https://t.co/cwXNT1v4CN — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) September 14, 2020

8.

Anyone know where I can get a fox costume (size 8 yrs), six dog costumes (size 7-9 yrs), some ponies, a selection of small, light shotguns and ten flat-caps, suitable for 7-8 year olds? My daughter has a birthday coming up and I've got a plan. — T'Other Simon (@TOther_Simon) September 14, 2020

9.

To conclude …

Never mind a garden, you may need a large country estate to see your extended family this autumn… https://t.co/zDMBmx8NpW — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) September 14, 2020

And this.

but we can still shoot grouse right? https://t.co/2pq8wu3ksz — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) September 14, 2020

READ MORE

Laurence Fox wants to form a “Defiance of 7” to break the rule of 6 in a pub – the 12 best knockbacks

Source @paulwaugh

Image Unsplash