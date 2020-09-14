The Rule of Six and other funny takes on pandemic life – our top 10

The Rule of Six has now come into force in Scotland, Wales and England – with minor differences between the countries, and people are watching those bolts slam on the stable door as the horses gallop past them on the way to Doncaster.

Over on Twitter, people are still managing to raise a laugh or two – or ten.

My youngest was really sad when she heard, due to new Covid-19 regulations, she wouldn't be able to have all her friends at her birthday party, we didn't want her disappointed so we've hired a maths tutor, now they can all come. — Chris Purchase 🌈 (@ChrisPurchase) September 10, 2020

there’s just something quite hard to take about being told to wash my hands by someone who looks like he’s constantly covered in a thin sticky layer of apricot jam because he’s been stealing sandwiches from a local montessori — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) September 9, 2020

for anyone confused, the gathering limit is given by g = §s²/dt – [∆f(s – t)] ± √s — joe (@mutablejoe) September 8, 2020

Shop assistant asked me to take my mask down to get IDed in the supermarket, so if I die of coronavirus I want everyone to know that it was worth it. — Nathaniel Tapley (@Natt) September 13, 2020

I just ate the last of the lockdown biscuits I bought back in March, so if you were wondering quite how many biscuits I considered to be an emergency amount of biscuits, it’s about six months worth. Yeah I stand by that. — miriam (@msmimbles) September 9, 2020

If there are 6 gremlins and one of them gets wet, you will be breaking the law & the law will be enforced by the police. There will be a review of these gremlin guidelines fortnightly. To help the economy, we are launching a ‘feed Gremlins after midnight to help out’ campaign. — Ignacio Lopez (@comedylopez) September 9, 2020

Weve got a new slogan: 666

Six people, six feet apart or we're six feet under. — Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) September 9, 2020

After I saw that man drive all the way up the country to check his eyesight with a hot box of corona

& the gov defended him I knew I wasn’t listening to a damn thing after that — Ambs (@AmberRoseGill) September 10, 2020

Social gatherings in the UK will be limited to six people from Monday, equivalent to six of Toby Young’s stag parties. — Pundamentalism (@Pundamentalism) September 9, 2020

And on TikTok, YorkshirePeach had this confession.

Relatable.

Image Oleg Magni and PixaBay on Pexels