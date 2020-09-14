People loved this guy’s response to a car stopping on the pedestrian crossing

It’s not one of life’s bigger irritations, but it’s a regularly occurring one – when you wait at a pedestrian crossing and a car stops right over it.

We usually restrict ourselves to a shrug or a tut or if we’re feeling really brave, a hard stare. This guy, though, this guy did this.

To be filed under ‘too good to check,’ it went wildly viral on Twitter, and here are just some of the things people were saying about it.

This guy pulled up to a stop-light and stopped directly on top of crosswalk. Check out the pedestrian. I’m crying…😂😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/jv2QcpMgJ1 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 12, 2020

Leaving the door open is a boss move — ᴀʀᴛ 🇺🇸 (@__Arthur_Dent__) September 12, 2020

Back in the 50s my grandmother, a native New Yorker, got tired of cabbies blocking the intersections. So just like this guy, she would enter the back of the cabs, scoot over and let herself our the other side, leaving the cabbie to get out and close both doors. I miss her. — PJLSAN 🇺🇸 (@pjlsan2012) September 12, 2020

