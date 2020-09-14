People were asked to ‘name this pop group’ and these 17 hit the right note
Over on Twitter Mark Watts shared this image from a protest in London a while back and asked people to ‘name this pop group’.
Name this pop group pic.twitter.com/2koD7lo9u2
— Mark Watts 💁🏼♂️ (@MWatts3376) September 13, 2020
And it’s fair to say he got quite the response. These 17 were particularly memorable.
1.
Average, White, Banned. https://t.co/RTGHa5HHY1
— Daniel Maier (@danielmaier) September 13, 2020
2.
Far Right Said Fred https://t.co/VJ4fF4t6q4
— Katherine Boyle (@KatherineEBoyle) September 13, 2020
3.
The White Tripes https://t.co/XIsXKAYqJC
— Russ (@RussInCheshire) September 13, 2020
4.
Run BNP https://t.co/DPYCAlToWD
— gareth brooks. (@mrgarethbrooks) September 13, 2020
5.
Stella and the Artois. https://t.co/H5QeEVyall
— Richie "Woke Warrior" Brave (@RichieBrave) September 13, 2020
6.
Mumfled with Sons https://t.co/eXwilt146A
— Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) September 13, 2020
7.
the ket shop boys https://t.co/UBfAiHgi3v
— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) September 13, 2020
8.
Rage Against The Vaccine https://t.co/FLZxzW82Qg
— Trev Downey (@downeytrev) September 13, 2020
9.
Tool and the Gang https://t.co/foWEUHblsH
— Jane Garvey (@janegarvey1) September 13, 2020