Mark Ruffalo had the best response to Chris Evans’ accidental NSFW post

On Saturday, the generally squeaky-clean Captain America actor, Chris Evans, accidentally and very briefly posted a screenshot of his phone’s image gallery, featuring what people believe to be a nude photo of himself.

In a rare moment of generosity, Twitter users swamped the social media site with wholesome images of the star, to prevent the more embarrassing one from trending.

In that same spirit, we won’t share the photo he didn’t intend to post.

There were, however, a lot of jokes about his out-of-character slip.

The best response of all came from Chris Evans’ friend and Marvel Cinematic Universe co-star, Mark Ruffalo, who comforted him with this indisputable fact.

Quite a lot of people made a more serious point, and it’s one worth sharing.

Source Indy100 Image Screengrab