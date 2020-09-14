Mark Ruffalo had the best response to Chris Evans’ accidental NSFW post

On Saturday, the generally squeaky-clean Captain America actor, Chris Evans, accidentally and very briefly posted a screenshot of his phone’s image gallery, featuring what people believe to be a nude photo of himself.

In a rare moment of generosity, Twitter users swamped the social media site with wholesome images of the star, to prevent the more embarrassing one from trending.

chris evans just leaked his RESPECT FOR WOMEN pic.twitter.com/lMuJIJ3bKB — sonora ᵇˡᵐ wants a gf (@bbxrtinelli) September 13, 2020

pictures of chris evans with his dog dodger to cleanse your timeline pic.twitter.com/TYhrTSFAnX — chris evans archive (@cevansarchive) September 12, 2020

Reminder that Chris Evans has severe anxiety and these are the only pics you need to see: pic.twitter.com/nnZLNWZjmn — Stain¹ᴰ (@Hoordandle) September 13, 2020

In that same spirit, we won’t share the photo he didn’t intend to post.

There were, however, a lot of jokes about his out-of-character slip.

Chris Evans’ publicist opening her phone pic.twitter.com/gcTWCE4fOv — (@mathewrodriguez) September 12, 2020

the marvel cast watching chris evans’ instagram story this morning pic.twitter.com/UpmFDXOzkb — (@itsjustanx) September 12, 2020

Chris Evans Finding out who posted the nude of him pic.twitter.com/lHPc80QcqP — Robin Draisey (@DraiseyA) September 12, 2020

twitter at chris evans rn: “so you leaked your own nudes and have a picture of yourself that says guard that pussy in your camera roll” pic.twitter.com/KK7TTZMyNj — 🙂 (@hor4niallhoran) September 12, 2020

chris evans right now pic.twitter.com/XD8AjeIPVx — holly ²⁸ (@hollyadore) September 12, 2020

The best response of all came from Chris Evans’ friend and Marvel Cinematic Universe co-star, Mark Ruffalo, who comforted him with this indisputable fact.

.@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See… silver lining. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 13, 2020

from Donald Trump GIFs via Gfycat

Quite a lot of people made a more serious point, and it’s one worth sharing.

Next time a woman's nudes are leaked, please can we be just as supportive and kind as people are being to #ChrisEvans instead of immediately slut shaming her? That's all — Bethan Hilliard (@bethanhilliard) September 13, 2020

READ MORE

Mark Ruffalo owned Boris Johnson for his terrible Hulk analogy and it’s just glorious

Source Indy100 Image Screengrab