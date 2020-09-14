“Man calls ITV to complain about Diversity BLM routine” parody

Award-winning dance troupe, Diversity, has been at the centre of a storm over a performance on Britain’s Got Talent which was themed around the Black Lives Matter movement.

One section mirrored the killing of George Floyd by a white police officer, which triggered the most recent round of protests in the US – and then worldwide.

More than 15,000 complains were made to the broadcasting standards watchdog, Ofcom, inspiring Michael Spicer to imagine how a complaint phone call might have gone – complete with some app jiggery-pokery to age him.

These comments were spot on.

Graeme Swanson noticed something rather satisfying.

Finally, here’s the dance so many people found offensive.

Presumably, the letters of support from Peter Hitchens, Laurence Fox and Toby Young are on the way right now.

