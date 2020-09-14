“Man calls ITV to complain about Diversity BLM routine” parody

Award-winning dance troupe, Diversity, has been at the centre of a storm over a performance on Britain’s Got Talent which was themed around the Black Lives Matter movement.

One section mirrored the killing of George Floyd by a white police officer, which triggered the most recent round of protests in the US – and then worldwide.

More than 15,000 complains were made to the broadcasting standards watchdog, Ofcom, inspiring Michael Spicer to imagine how a complaint phone call might have gone – complete with some app jiggery-pokery to age him.

man calls itv to complain about diversity blm routine pic.twitter.com/H8YnLxb3Pa — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) September 12, 2020

These comments were spot on.

Good god this is funny. Thank you for this. — The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) September 12, 2020

Graeme Swanson noticed something rather satisfying.

I like that this now has more likes than people who complained. https://t.co/F2bnllRTUj — Graeme Swanson (@swansonian) September 12, 2020

Finally, here’s the dance so many people found offensive.

Eagerly waiting for the Free Speech lot to let rip on those trying to cancel Diversity!! — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) September 13, 2020

Presumably, the letters of support from Peter Hitchens, Laurence Fox and Toby Young are on the way right now.

READ MORE

Michael Spicer’s latest Room Next Door is absolutely souper

Source Michael Spicer Image Michael Spicer, Screengrab