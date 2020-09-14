Laurence Fox wants to form a “Defiance of 7” to break the rule of 6 in a pub – the 12 best knockbacks

The government’s Rule of Six was created in response to rising numbers of coronavirus infections and to keep it simple for anyone who might mistakenly believe they were allowed to go on day trips to Barnard Castle.

Of course, the rule has upset some people, including actor Laurence Fox, who had an idea …

Since the Rule of Six is law, rather than advice, he literally announced his intention to do something illegal, but so did the government, so it could all go a bit Spider-man pointing at Spider-man.gif.

Although several people were prepared to risk coronavirus to get a free pint, many of the reactions were like these:

Friendless man seeks like-minded idiots for friendship and defiance. pic.twitter.com/pD0aXERzS5 — GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) September 13, 2020

I would pop along but I think there’s still something called a global pandemic going on where worldwide 902,000 people have died. Apparently there are still some dumb pricks out there who think it’s a government cover up and that not wearing masks may help the situation! Ah well — @SocialMediaJon1 (@socialmediajon1) September 12, 2020

Laurence Fox on his night out with a group of internet strangers. pic.twitter.com/gHfO1HbZJ3 — MostDeaf (@SnoozeActive) September 13, 2020

Defiance of 7. Why does he persist in being such an unrepentant throbber? https://t.co/ITNcAybReR — Tara has Mermaid Eyes BLM 🏳️‍🌈🇮🇪🇮🇸 (@TheBluestStar) September 13, 2020

